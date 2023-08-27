ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.08.2023 Social News

Check how to get gazetted as a pastor

Check how to get gazetted as a pastor
27.08.2023 LISTEN

As a minister of church, pastor, it is important to gazette yourself to be able to officiate marriages legally.

Under the Marriages Act 1884-1985 (CAP. 127), without being gazetted, a minister, who officiates marriage commits a crime punishable by fine.

The marriage is also rendered invalid and so, will not be recognised by the State.

This Law applies specifically to ordinance marriage.

To gazette yourself, the first step is to apply to the Registrar-General’s Department to be trained to officiate marriages.

After training, you then apply to the Attorney General through the Registrar-General’s Department to be licenced as a marriage officer.

The applicant must provide evidence of being a minister by presenting the ordination certificate to the Registrar General.

The applicant must also provide evidence that the church is licenced to celebrate marriage by presenting the gazette of the church.

Once all requirements are met, the minister then obtains approval through the Ghana Publishing Company.

By obtaining the approval, the minister now becomes gazetted as a marriage officer.

As a gazetted minister, you now qualify legally to officiate marriages.

GNA

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Passengers stranded after heavy rains flood road in Oti Region
27.08.2023 | Social News
Central Regional Minister blasts Regional Police Command for “disrespecting” Coordinating Council  
27.08.2023 | Social News
Youth retention, development must be our focus– Methodist Church to clergy
27.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

17 minutes ago

He wanted to snatch thumbprinted ballot paper from regional youth organizer but was elbowed to the ground — NER NPP He wanted to snatch thumbprinted ballot paper from regional youth organizer but ...

41 minutes ago

It would appear that violence is the new normal for NPP in any electoral contest—Mahama It would appear that violence is the new normal for NPP in any electoral contest...

46 minutes ago

Scenes at the galamsey site with Nana Amoakohene Pakyi Nkosuohene being interviewed by journalists Pakyihene sent his Gyaasehene and Akyeamehene to Kobri forest to make sacrifices...

2 hours ago

Central Regional Minister blasts Regional Police Command for disrespecting Coordinating Council Central Regional Minister blasts Regional Police Command for “disrespecting” Coo...

2 hours ago

We'll make Ghana hell for economic criminals – EOCO We'll make Ghana hell for economic criminals – EOCO

2 hours ago

I express profound gratitude to all NPP delegates who have remained faithful, stood by me—Ken Agyapong I express profound gratitude to all NPP delegates who have remained faithful, st...

2 hours ago

Bawumia camp distraught after failing to garner 90 of the super delegates votes —Clement Apaak teases Bawumia camp distraught after failing to garner 90% of the super delegates votes...

2 hours ago

I congratulate all the brilliant men and women appointed to various positions in NDC — Mahama I congratulate all the brilliant men and women appointed to various positions in...

2 hours ago

WR: Police arrest one suspect in connection with killing of 'Mallam' W/R: Police arrest one suspect in connection with killing of 'Mallam'

2 hours ago

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II and Abakomahene Odiatuo Okatakyie Afrifa Call Okyenhene to order or we will advise ourselves, we're not cowards — Chiefs ...

Just in....
body-container-line