Osino chief in trouble over accountability, dragged to Okyenhene

Trouble is brewing at Akyem Osino in the Fanteakwa South district of the Eastern Region over allegations of financial impropriety, sale of lands, abuse of authority and total neglect of the people of Osino.

According to our source, a pressure group in the Osino community dragged the Chief, Nana Otu Darko IV before the Okyenhene to render an account of the utilization of the people's money.

According to sources, he was embarrassed by the Okyenhene who reprimanded him and directed him to go and immediately render account to the people but he's alleged to have blatantly ignored the advice.

This disrespect to Okyehene's directives has angered the stakeholders in Osino who planned a demonstration against him but leadership were prevailed upon by the Police to postpone and allow them engage the chief to respect Okyehene's directives for peace and tranquility in the town.

This has however escalated the tension as the youth continue to accuse the chief of multiple embezzlement and lack of progress in the community as well as failing to meet his people for the past eight years.

Higher on the agenda for accountability from Nana Otu Darko IV is an alleged amount of GHS667,000 belonging to the community.

It's hoped that the authorities will cause the chief to account to the community before things get out of hand.

Stay tuned...