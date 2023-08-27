ModernGhana logo
Kennedy Agyapong’s 'showdown' viral video was made during radio interview, not phone call with Akufo-Addo

It has emerged that Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant in the New Patriotic Party, who was seen in a viral video venting his spleen at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, made those remarks in a radio interview.

In the viral video, Mr. Agyapong threatened to expose the two leaders over attacks on his agents in the NPP’s super delegates conference.

He was heard saying, “President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country, I swear to God. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God. You will hear what will happen here. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time.”

Following the viral video, some commentators said he Mr. Agyapong made the comments in a phone conversation with the two gentlemen of the land.

But a separate video shows that the flagbearer hopeful was speaking on Oman FM and not the President or the Vice President.

The NPP held a super delegates conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of presidential hopefuls from ten to five.

At the end of the day, Dr. Bawumia came first, followed by Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto. Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko both had 9 votes.

The party has thus scheduled to hold a run-off election for both of them on Saturday, September 2, 2023, to decide their fate ahead of the November 4 main election.

Click below to watch excerpts of the interview on Oman FM:

-Citi Newsroom

