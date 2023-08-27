Help solve challenges confronting transport operators - Gov't told

27.08.2023 LISTEN

The Kumasi-Asafo branch Manager of the VVIP Bus operators, Mr Ali Yahaya Mashood has observed that transport operators in the country have contributed to improving the transport industry, yet they have been facing challenges that tend to affect their operations.

Speaking to the correspondent in an interview, Mr Yahaya Mashood mentioned among others high cost of spare parts, fuel, taxations and electricity bills.

"If the prices of the materials used to operate the industry are reduced, it would encourage the transport operators to do more.

"We desire to create job opportunities for the youth but we are constrained by the high cost of spare parts, fuel among others, that help us to function well," the transporter observed.

He adds, "Hence I find it prudent to humbly appeal to the government to consider the plight of transport operators by way of coming out with special packages for them to ensure smooth operations."

"The transport industry in the country has a brighter future but before such goals can be achieved would depend on how government would deal with the transporters," Ali Yahaya Mashood noted.

In another development, the Manager appealed to the Managers of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to be proactive and clamp down on floating drivers whose activities create vehicular congestion in the city.

Mr Ali Yahaya Mashood particularly mentioned Kumasi Roman Hill where daily congestion is recorded as a result of the activities of the floating drivers.

"It is my wish to draw the attention of the City Managers for action to avoid future incidents that could claim innocent lives of the citizens," he stated.

He used the opportunity to advise drivers to be law abiding and avoid antisocial vices like drunkenness, overspending, overtaking, overloading, phone calls and political debates whilst on steer, so as to curb road accidents in the country.