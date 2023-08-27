ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.08.2023 Social News

Help solve challenges confronting transport operators - Gov't told

Help solve challenges confronting transport operators - Gov't told
27.08.2023 LISTEN

The Kumasi-Asafo branch Manager of the VVIP Bus operators, Mr Ali Yahaya Mashood has observed that transport operators in the country have contributed to improving the transport industry, yet they have been facing challenges that tend to affect their operations.

Speaking to the correspondent in an interview, Mr Yahaya Mashood mentioned among others high cost of spare parts, fuel, taxations and electricity bills.

"If the prices of the materials used to operate the industry are reduced, it would encourage the transport operators to do more.

"We desire to create job opportunities for the youth but we are constrained by the high cost of spare parts, fuel among others, that help us to function well," the transporter observed.

He adds, "Hence I find it prudent to humbly appeal to the government to consider the plight of transport operators by way of coming out with special packages for them to ensure smooth operations."

"The transport industry in the country has a brighter future but before such goals can be achieved would depend on how government would deal with the transporters," Ali Yahaya Mashood noted.

In another development, the Manager appealed to the Managers of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to be proactive and clamp down on floating drivers whose activities create vehicular congestion in the city.

Mr Ali Yahaya Mashood particularly mentioned Kumasi Roman Hill where daily congestion is recorded as a result of the activities of the floating drivers.

"It is my wish to draw the attention of the City Managers for action to avoid future incidents that could claim innocent lives of the citizens," he stated.

He used the opportunity to advise drivers to be law abiding and avoid antisocial vices like drunkenness, overspending, overtaking, overloading, phone calls and political debates whilst on steer, so as to curb road accidents in the country.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Passengers stranded after heavy rains flood road in Oti Region
27.08.2023 | Social News
Central Regional Minister blasts Regional Police Command for “disrespecting” Coordinating Council  
27.08.2023 | Social News
Youth retention, development must be our focus– Methodist Church to clergy
27.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

2 hours ago

He wanted to snatch thumbprinted ballot paper from regional youth organizer but was elbowed to the ground — NER NPP He wanted to snatch thumbprinted ballot paper from regional youth organizer but ...

2 hours ago

It would appear that violence is the new normal for NPP in any electoral contest—Mahama It would appear that violence is the new normal for NPP in any electoral contest...

2 hours ago

Scenes at the galamsey site with Nana Amoakohene Pakyi Nkosuohene being interviewed by journalists Pakyihene sent his Gyaasehene and Akyeamehene to Kobri forest to make sacrifices...

3 hours ago

Central Regional Minister blasts Regional Police Command for disrespecting Coordinating Council Central Regional Minister blasts Regional Police Command for “disrespecting” Coo...

3 hours ago

We'll make Ghana hell for economic criminals – EOCO We'll make Ghana hell for economic criminals – EOCO

3 hours ago

I express profound gratitude to all NPP delegates who have remained faithful, stood by me—Ken Agyapong I express profound gratitude to all NPP delegates who have remained faithful, st...

3 hours ago

Bawumia camp distraught after failing to garner 90 of the super delegates votes —Clement Apaak teases Bawumia camp distraught after failing to garner 90% of the super delegates votes...

3 hours ago

I congratulate all the brilliant men and women appointed to various positions in NDC — Mahama I congratulate all the brilliant men and women appointed to various positions in...

3 hours ago

WR: Police arrest one suspect in connection with killing of 'Mallam' W/R: Police arrest one suspect in connection with killing of 'Mallam'

3 hours ago

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II and Abakomahene Odiatuo Okatakyie Afrifa Call Okyenhene to order or we will advise ourselves, we're not cowards — Chiefs ...

Just in....
body-container-line