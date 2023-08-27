ModernGhana logo
NPP Conference: I'm very humbled by the emphatic victory - Bawumia  

Headlines NPP Conference:I'm very humbled by the emphatic victory- Bawumia
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumiasays he is humbled by the emphatic endorsement of the delegates at the just-ended Super Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing the media at his residence in Accra on Saturday, Dr Bawumia commended the leadership of the Party, the Electoral Commission and the entire NPP family for the smooth conduct of the polls.

He called for hard work and unity within the Party to ensure a resounding victory in the November 4 Delegates Conference, and subsequently in the 2024 General Election.

The results declared by the Electoral Commission indicated a convincing endorsement for Dr Bawumia ahead of the Party’s presidential primary in November.

He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.

Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying at the fifth position.

The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Six, Joe Ghartey, Four, Kwadwo Poku, three, and Kofi Konadu Apraku zero.

There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.
-GNA

