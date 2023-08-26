ModernGhana logo
Electoral brutalities a stain on your legacy – Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama says electoral brutalities remain a stain on the legacy of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This follows pockets of agitations and attacks seen in the just-ended special delegates conference by the New Patriotic Party across the country.

The NDC flagbearer referenced the electoral violence that took place in Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2019 and the murder of eight innocent citizens.

In a tweet, the former president said “Brutalizing opponents in an election has no place in modern society, especially among members of the same party. Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2019 and the murder of 8 innocent citizens in 2020 remain a stain on the legacy of @NAkufoAddo and @MBawumia.”

Mr Mahama added “Violence has become the new normal for the NPP. Acts of violence during what should be a peaceful civic exercise must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians. More so, in an internal contest involving persons who belong to the same party.”

His tweet comes after the North East regional coordinator for NPP's flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, was brutally attacked leaving him hospitalised.

Ali Zakaria was reportedly assaulted by unidentified individuals after he questioned some voters who were publicly displaying their ballot papers to other delegates.

According to him, he was outnumbered and caught off guard and found himself on the receiving end of the macho men's aggression.

Citi News' regional correspondent who confirmed the incident said Zakaria was rushed to the Regional hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The agent of Kennedy Agyapong was also allegedly chased out of the voting centre prompting the presidential aspirant to threaten President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

-citinewsroom

