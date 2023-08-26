JusticeForYaw: Friendly football match turns tragic as young man suffers alleged military brutality

In a disheartening incident that unfolded on August, 5 what should have been a friendly football match between neighbouring teams Seven Aside and Sabony Stars at the Kasoa Nyanyano Fiifi Pratt town park took a harrowing turn, nearly claiming the life of 29-year-old Daniel Yaw Sekyere.

Allegedly assaulted by five military personnel, his family is now demanding accountability as they struggle with mounting hospital bills.

Eyewitness Account

His brother, Kakra Sekyere, an eyewitness to the incident, recounted that a scuffle erupted during the match, prompting one of the parties to call for assistance from a family member in the military.

Although the situation eventually calmed down, a group of military personnel reportedly arrived at the scene in a Tundra pickup truck.

“We went to watch a football match and a little misunderstanding came up between a fan and a player, the spectator was provoking the player and it resulted in a fight not knowing a supporter from the other team called his brother who was a military man,” he revealed to a 3News correspondent.

“Despite the fight being settled they came and started beating everyone without asking questions,” he told 3News.

Caught in Chaos

Daniel Sekyere, who was attending as a spectator, found himself caught in the ensuing chaos, along with another victim who suffered minor injuries.

The military personnel allegedly subjected him to brutal force, including kicks to the head and abdomen, which resulted in severe head injuries.

“My brother wasn't part of the football match, he just came there to watch and the military guys kicked him in the head and other parts of the body,” Kakra Sekyere added.

Escalation of Aggression

Amidst the chaos that unfolded at the Nyanyano Fiifi Pratt town park, another victim, Atta has come forward to share a chilling account of the ordeal.

Speaking exclusively to 3News, Atta, a standby spectator disclosed a horrifying escalation of events as the military personnel’s aggression intensified.

“When the soldiers arrived they told everyone to gather and they started approaching me, one held my back and slapped me from my back and I wanted to run and one of the soldiers told me If I want to die I should try running,” he shared with the 3news team.

The situation he revealed spiralled out of control when the military personnel turned to threats. They brandished their rifles and warned them not to flee, threatening to open fire if they dared to run.

Despite calls for restraint, the military personnel seemed unyielding in their aggression, subjecting the victims to further attacks.

Outcry for Justice

Eyewitnesses recount that even after being urged to cease their actions, the personnel insisted they wanted to “put up a show.”

Medical Condition and Revelation

As for Daniel’s medical condition, he’s currently receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Medical professionals have confirmed that he arrived with health issues unrelated to the incident, but information regarding these ailments remains confidential due to patient and doctor privacy laws.

Nonetheless, medical scans revealed the extent of the injuries, showing dislocated jaws and scalp swelling, painting a grim picture of the alleged assault.

Mother’s Anguish

Daniel’s mother, struggling to hold back tears, disclosed the harrowing journey her son has undergone.

“I don't even know how it happened, I was home and my son brought with his brother home running that he had been beaten by military guys and couldn’t even speak,” she said amidst sobs.

He was transferred between two hospitals before arriving at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he currently resides.

Following the football match, Daniel returned home unconscious, and his ability to walk, eat, and communicate has been severely compromised.

“I don’t have anyone, I only have God because I don’t know any big man, This is what they’ve done to my son,” the mother of the victim shared “It’s been a constant struggle trying to raise funds for his medical bills. As a single mother, it’s overwhelming to navigate this journey alone.”

Community’s Uphill Battle for Justice: A Glimpse into the Struggle

Samuel Boakye Owusu, a key organizer of the football match and a prominent youth leader within the community, has shed light on the uphill battle the community is facing in their quest for justice.

In the aftermath of the distressing incident, Samuel Boakye Owusu and other concerned individuals took immediate action by filing a report with the Nyenyano police station.

Their hope was that justice would swiftly prevail and those responsible for the alleged assault would be held accountable.

“We’ve instructed the family and relevant parties to locate the alleged relative of the military personnel involved. Once that’s done, a patrol team will be dispatched for their arrest,” Chief Inspector Quartey of Nyenyano Police Station shared with the media on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, several weeks after the report was filed.

Growing Frustrations

However, despite the promise of action, the family’s frustrations have grown as they await justice.

The delay and lack of information surrounding the military personnel in question have caused outrage within the community.

“ It’s disheartening to see the lack of progress in this case. We’re facing ongoing challenges in seeking justice for what happened during that football match and we don’t understand why the police cannot arrest the military guy or his brother because they even took our phones and asked us to come for it if we were men,” Samuel Boakye Owusu revealed during a phone call interview.

A Call for Transparency and Accountability

The incident has raised questions about the use of force by military personnel in civilian situations and has ignited a call for transparency and accountability.

As the family seeks justice for Daniel Yaw Sekyere, the hashtag #JusticeForYaw continues to gain momentum online, drawing attention to the need for a thorough investigation into the alleged brutality.

Questions have arisen regarding the need for transparency, accountability, and a thorough investigation into what transpired that fateful day.

As Daniel Yaw Sekyere’s future hangs in the balance, his family’s pursuit of justice and accountability serves as a rallying cry for all who demand transparency.

Ghana faces a critical juncture as it confronts rising instances of military-related violence.

The incident has raised crucial questions about the use of force by military personnel in civilian situations.

This distressing pattern is part of a larger trend. From March 7, 2023, over 14 new violent attacks against civilians by the military have been recorded in Ghana.

In 2020, the country reached its highest level of civilian violence with 61 attacks recorded, as conflicts and tensions amplified during the lead-up to the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The aftermath of the “FixTheCountry” protest saw further tragic events. Two people lost their lives, and several were injured during a protest in Ejura, Ashanti Region, in June 2021.

The military’s role in maintaining order led to allegations of excessive force and intensified the unrest.

Ghana’s Military Command has faced criticism over similar instances of alleged brutality.

In March 2023, the Ghana Armed Forces confirmed an operation in Ashaiman, where residents complained of military brutalities.

The operation was deemed an intelligence-led effort to apprehend suspects related to the killing of a military officer.

These incidents have spotlighted the complex balance between maintaining security and safeguarding civilian rights, raising pivotal questions about the standards upheld by military personnel.

In the wake of tragedy, a call for truth and justice echoes across the community and beyond.