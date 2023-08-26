ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.08.2023 Headlines

Let’s unite to break the 8 in 2024 – Bawumia tells presidential aspirants

Lets unite to break the 8 in 2024 – Bawumia tells presidential aspirants
26.08.2023 LISTEN

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on the party leadership to remain united ahead of the main presidential primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.

According to the Vice President, the main battle for the NPP is winning the December 2024 elections, hence, the need for unity to defeat the National Democratic Congress.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the total valid votes.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.

The results mean that Agyapong has qualified for the NPP's presidential primaries in November, along with Bawumia.

Speaking to journalists at his residence, Dr Bawumia thanked the party for the confidence reposed in him but added that any disunity amongst the aspirants would scuttle the party’s chances of winning the 2024 elections.

“I am very humbled and very grateful for this election but this is only the first step of winning the flagbearership of the party, so I know that there is work ahead,” Dr Bawumia said, adding “The main event is December 2024, and as we all work together we have to keep in mind that what we are working towards is a win in December 2024.”

Dr Bawumia urged the party’s leadership to put aside their differences and focus on winning the elections.

“This will require a lot of unity amongst ourselves and amongst all the flagbearer hopefuls. It is very important that as we go on this journey towards December 2024, we don’t have cracks in our ranks. We have to all work together and not destroy this very important unity that we have.”

-citinewsroom

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Electoral brutalities a stain on your legacy – Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo
26.08.2023 | Headlines
Joe Ghartey, Kwabena Agyepong, Apraku kicked out of next phase of NPP presidential race
26.08.2023 | Headlines
NPP Super Delegates Congress provisional results
26.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Electoral brutalities a stain on your legacy – Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo Electoral brutalities a stain on your legacy – Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Bawumia's victory is a promising signal for November 4 conference — VR NPP chairman Bawumia's victory is a promising signal for November 4 conference — V/R NPP chai...

1 hour ago

Joe Ghartey, Kwabena Agyepong, Apraku kicked out of next phase of NPP presidential race Joe Ghartey, Kwabena Agyepong, Apraku kicked out of next phase of NPP presidenti...

1 hour ago

Lets unite to break the 8 in 2024 – Bawumia tells presidential aspirants Let’s unite to break the 8 in 2024 – Bawumia tells presidential aspirants

1 hour ago

NPP Special delegates conference: Bawumia takes early lead, Ken mounts fierce fight and why the NDC must strategize strongly. NPP Special delegates conference: Bawumia takes early lead, Ken mounts fierce fi...

5 hours ago

Bawumia wins NPP Special Delegates election Bawumia wins NPP Special Delegates election

5 hours ago

Nimo, Agyarko tie: NPP to hold run-off September 2 Nimo, Agyarko tie: NPP to hold run-off September 2

5 hours ago

NPP race: Kennedy Agyapong beats Alan to 2nd place as Bawumia tops NPP race: Kennedy Agyapong beats Alan to 2nd place as Bawumia tops

7 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: 'I'll give you a showdown; I swear to God' – Ken Agyapong threatens Akufo-Addo, Bawumia over attack on agent NPP flagbearer race: 'I'll give you a showdown; I swear to God' – Ken Agyapong t...

7 hours ago

Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to uphold values and principles that define national identity Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to uphold values and principles that define nati...

Just in....
body-container-line