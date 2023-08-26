Let’s unite to break the 8 in 2024 – Bawumia tells presidential aspirants

26.08.2023 LISTEN

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on the party leadership to remain united ahead of the main presidential primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.

According to the Vice President, the main battle for the NPP is winning the December 2024 elections, hence, the need for unity to defeat the National Democratic Congress.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the total valid votes.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.

The results mean that Agyapong has qualified for the NPP's presidential primaries in November, along with Bawumia.

Speaking to journalists at his residence, Dr Bawumia thanked the party for the confidence reposed in him but added that any disunity amongst the aspirants would scuttle the party’s chances of winning the 2024 elections.

“I am very humbled and very grateful for this election but this is only the first step of winning the flagbearership of the party, so I know that there is work ahead,” Dr Bawumia said, adding “The main event is December 2024, and as we all work together we have to keep in mind that what we are working towards is a win in December 2024.”

Dr Bawumia urged the party’s leadership to put aside their differences and focus on winning the elections.

“This will require a lot of unity amongst ourselves and amongst all the flagbearer hopefuls. It is very important that as we go on this journey towards December 2024, we don’t have cracks in our ranks. We have to all work together and not destroy this very important unity that we have.”

