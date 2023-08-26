ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Joe Ghartey, Kwabena Agyepong, Apraku kicked out of next phase of NPP presidential race

Headlines Joe Ghartey, Kwabena Agyepong, Apraku kicked out of next phase of NPP presidential race
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Joe Ghartey, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kofi Konadu Apraku and Kwadwo Poku have failed to garner enough votes to qualify for the next phase of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race.

A run-off will, however, be held on Saturday, September 2, to decide the fate of Addai-Nimo and Boakye Agyarko after both presidential aspirants secured nine votes in the Special Delegates Conference.

The four aspirants who have failed to make it to the next stage were among the 10 who contested the super delegates conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The conference was held to elect five presidential aspirants to contest the party’s primaries on November 4.

The four aspirants who qualified for the primaries are:

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President Ken Agyapong, MP for Assin Central Alan Kyerematen, former Trade Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Agriculture minister

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.

The results mean that Agyapong has qualified for the NPP's presidential primaries in November, along with Bawumia.

This is the first time that either of the two men has run for the presidency. Kyerematen has been in the race since 2007 but has never been able to secure the party's nomination.

The November primaries will be a major test for Bawumia and Agyapong. They will need to win the support of over 200,000 delegates from across the country in order to become the NPP's flagbearer.

The winner of the primaries will then face off against the opposition National Democratic Congress's John Dramani Mahama in the December 2024 general election.

Bawumia's victory is seen as a major boost for his presidential ambitions. He is the incumbent vice president and is seen as a safe pair of hands by many party members.

Agyapong's surprise second-place finish is a major upset. He is a controversial figure, but he is also a popular one. He is known for his outspokenness and his willingness to challenge the status quo.

-citinewsroom

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Electoral brutalities a stain on your legacy – Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo
26.08.2023 | Headlines
Let’s unite to break the 8 in 2024 – Bawumia tells presidential aspirants
26.08.2023 | Headlines
NPP Super Delegates Congress provisional results
26.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Electoral brutalities a stain on your legacy – Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo Electoral brutalities a stain on your legacy – Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Bawumia's victory is a promising signal for November 4 conference — VR NPP chairman Bawumia's victory is a promising signal for November 4 conference — V/R NPP chai...

1 hour ago

Joe Ghartey, Kwabena Agyepong, Apraku kicked out of next phase of NPP presidential race Joe Ghartey, Kwabena Agyepong, Apraku kicked out of next phase of NPP presidenti...

1 hour ago

Lets unite to break the 8 in 2024 – Bawumia tells presidential aspirants Let’s unite to break the 8 in 2024 – Bawumia tells presidential aspirants

1 hour ago

NPP Special delegates conference: Bawumia takes early lead, Ken mounts fierce fight and why the NDC must strategize strongly. NPP Special delegates conference: Bawumia takes early lead, Ken mounts fierce fi...

5 hours ago

Bawumia wins NPP Special Delegates election Bawumia wins NPP Special Delegates election

5 hours ago

Nimo, Agyarko tie: NPP to hold run-off September 2 Nimo, Agyarko tie: NPP to hold run-off September 2

5 hours ago

NPP race: Kennedy Agyapong beats Alan to 2nd place as Bawumia tops NPP race: Kennedy Agyapong beats Alan to 2nd place as Bawumia tops

7 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: 'I'll give you a showdown; I swear to God' – Ken Agyapong threatens Akufo-Addo, Bawumia over attack on agent NPP flagbearer race: 'I'll give you a showdown; I swear to God' – Ken Agyapong t...

7 hours ago

Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to uphold values and principles that define national identity Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to uphold values and principles that define nati...

Just in....
body-container-line