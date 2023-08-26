NPP race: Kennedy Agyapong beats Alan to 2nd place as Bawumia tops

26.08.2023 LISTEN

First-time flagbearer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party Kennedy Agyapong has emerged as the second most popular candidate in the governing party's special delegates conference held Saturday, 26 August 2023.

The Assin Central MP polled 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

Former Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen, who has been in the game since 2007, came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29%.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, also a first-timer, emerged tops with 629 votes, representing 68.15%, making him the most popular candidate, so far.

At the fourth position is former Agriculture Minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto with 40 votes, representing 4.3%.

Ex-MP Francis Addai Nimoh and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko tied with 9 votes each (0.09%) placing them in fifth position.

This outcome grants both Agyapong and Bawumia entry into the NPP's presidential primaries slated for November.

If the numbers are indicative of the general sentiments within the party, then itmeans Mr Kyerematen's popularity for the slot has waned over the years.

The conference was held to whittle down the 10 candidates to five.

The top five will be taking part in the November primaries where more than 200,000 delegates would be voting.

The eventual winnwer would face former President John Mahama of the main opposition National Democratic Congress in the December 2024 general elections.

Here are some of the results from the voting centres:

NPP Headquarters:

Ken Agyapong – 32

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen – 25

Joe Ghartey – 1

Kwadwo Poku – 0

Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 2

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong – 3

Francis Addai Nimoh – 6

Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0

Boakye Agyarko – 0

Mahamudu Bawumia – 107

Greater Accra – YMCA:

Ken Agyapong – 15

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen -14

Joe Ghartey – 0

Kwadwo Poku – 0

Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 3

Francis Addai Nimoh – 1

Boakye Agyarklo – 1

Mahamudu Bawumia 36

Kwabena Agyapong – 1

Ashanti Region:

Ken Agyapong – 6

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen – 10

Joe Ghartey – 0

Kwadwo Poku – 0

Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 5

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong – 0

Francis Addai Nimoh – 0

Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0

Boakye Agyarko – 0

Mahamudu Bawumia – 97

Bono Region:

Kennedy Agyapong – 5

Alan Kyerematen – 2

Joe Ghartey – 0

Kwadwo Poku – 0

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto- 2

Kwabena Agyapong – 0

Francis Addai Nimo – 0

Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0

Boakye Agyarko – 0

Mahamudu Bawumia – 28

Ahafo:

Kennedy Agyapong – 10

Alan Kyerematen -3

Joe Ghartey – 0

Kwadwo Poku – 0

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 2

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong – 1

Francis Addai Nimoh – 0

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0

Boakye Agyarko – 1

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – 13

Bono East:

Kennedy Agyapong – 6

Alan Kyerematen – 3

Joe Ghartey – 0

Kwadwo Poku – 0

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 3

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong – 0

Francis Addai Nimoh – 0

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0

Boakye Agyarko – 0

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – 22

Oti Region:

Kennedy Agyapong – 5

Alan John kwadwo Kyeremanten – 6

Joe Ghartey – 0

Kwadwo Poku – 1

Owusu Afriyie Akoto Osei – 2

Kwabena Agyapong – 0

Francis Addai Nimoh – 0

Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0

Boakye Agyarko – 0

Mahamudu Bawumia – 16

Upper East:

Kennedy Agyapong – 3

Alan John Kyeremanten – 1

Joe Ghartey – 0

Kwadwo Poku – 0

Owusu Afriyie Akoto Osei – 1

Kwabena Agyapong – 0

Francis Addai Nimoh – 0

Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0

Boakye Agyarko – 0

Mahamudu Bawumia – 31

Eastern Region:

Ken Agyapong – 8

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen – 7

Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 1

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong – 0

Francis Addai Nimo – 1

Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0

Boakye Agyarko – 4

Mahamudu Bawumia – 59

Central Region:

Ken Agyapong – 19

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen – 4

Joe Ghartey – 1

Kwadwo Poku – 1

Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 3

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong – 0

Francis Addai Nimoh – 0

Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0

Boakye Agyarko – 1

Mahamudu Bawumia – 25

Western:

Kennedy Agyapong -3

Alan Kyerematen -7

Joe Ghartey – 1

Kwadwo Poku – 0

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 3

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong – 0

Francis Addai Nimoh – 0

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0

Boakye Agyarko – 0

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – 31

—classfmonline