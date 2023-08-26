ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia I’m telling you, if you want to go to opposition you will go – Ken Agyapong warns

Headlines Bawumia Im telling you, if you want to go to opposition you will go – Ken Agyapong warns
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has expressed his displeasure about how the Super Delegates Congress of the party is conducted.

Across many polling centres in the various regions today, a Super Delegates Congress is being held to reduce the number of ten flagbearer aspirants to five.

Following the alleged attack on a polling agent of Ken Agyapong, he has threatened to deal with both President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He further warns the Vice President that if he wants to go into opposition then that is exactly what will happen to the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

“Bawumia I’m telling you that if you want to go into opposition you will go. What I will do to Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, you people will see,” Ken Agyapong threatened.

He continued, “You have chased my polling agents to run and go into hiding in a room. I swear to God I will give the President and the Vice President a showdown.

“You will see what will happen. I swear to God I will challenge President Akufo-Addo anytime.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NPP Super Delegates Congress provisional results
26.08.2023 | Headlines
Nimo, Agyarko tie: NPP to hold run-off September 2
26.08.2023 | Headlines
NPP race: Kennedy Agyapong beats Alan to 2nd place as Bawumia tops
26.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawumia wins NPP Special Delegates election Bawumia wins NPP Special Delegates election

2 hours ago

Nimo, Agyarko tie: NPP to hold run-off September 2 Nimo, Agyarko tie: NPP to hold run-off September 2

2 hours ago

NPP race: Kennedy Agyapong beats Alan to 2nd place as Bawumia tops NPP race: Kennedy Agyapong beats Alan to 2nd place as Bawumia tops

4 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: 'I'll give you a showdown; I swear to God' – Ken Agyapong threatens Akufo-Addo, Bawumia over attack on agent NPP flagbearer race: 'I'll give you a showdown; I swear to God' – Ken Agyapong t...

4 hours ago

North East: Alans campaign coordinator attacked North East: Alan’s campaign coordinator attacked

4 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong threatens to fight Akufo-Addo, Bawumia over attacks on his agents Kennedy Agyapong threatens to ‘fight’ Akufo-Addo, Bawumia over attacks on his ag...

4 hours ago

There're difficulties but a new leader will get us out – Akufo-Addo There're difficulties but a new leader will get us out – Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

AR: Confusion rocks voting centre as delegate allegedly displays cast ballot A/R: Confusion rocks voting centre as delegate allegedly displays cast ballot

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to uphold values and principles that define national identity Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to uphold values and principles that define nati...

5 hours ago

Attacked agent of Alan Alan agent beating: We will reject results from North East Region — Buabeng Asam...

Just in....
body-container-line