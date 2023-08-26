Bawumia I’m telling you, if you want to go to opposition you will go – Ken Agyapong warns

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has expressed his displeasure about how the Super Delegates Congress of the party is conducted.

Across many polling centres in the various regions today, a Super Delegates Congress is being held to reduce the number of ten flagbearer aspirants to five.

Following the alleged attack on a polling agent of Ken Agyapong, he has threatened to deal with both President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He further warns the Vice President that if he wants to go into opposition then that is exactly what will happen to the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

“Bawumia I’m telling you that if you want to go into opposition you will go. What I will do to Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, you people will see,” Ken Agyapong threatened.

He continued, “You have chased my polling agents to run and go into hiding in a room. I swear to God I will give the President and the Vice President a showdown.

“You will see what will happen. I swear to God I will challenge President Akufo-Addo anytime.”