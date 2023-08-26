NPP flagbearer race: 'I'll give you a showdown; I swear to God' – Ken Agyapong threatens Akufo-Addo, Bawumia over attack on agent

Assin Central MP Ken Agyapong has threatened to give both President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia "a shiwdown" for chasing out his agent from a voting centre during Saturday's special delegates conference.

Mr Agyapong is one of 10 candidates vying for the flagbearer slot of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a widely-circulated video on social media, Mr Agyapong is heard bursting out his frustration loudly on phone, threatening: "President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country. I swear to God".

"Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God".

"You will hear what will happen here", he hinted.

"I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time".

In a seaprate development, the North East regional coordinator for another aspirant, Mr Alan Kyerematen, was brutally attacked during the voting process.

Ali Zakaria had to be hospitalised.

He was allegedly assaulted by unidentified individuals after he questioned some voters who were publicly displaying their ballot papers to other delegates.

Source: classfmonline.com