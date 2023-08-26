NPP polls: Ken Agyapong vows to give Akufo-Addo, Bawumia a showdown after his agent is attacked

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong is unhappy with alleged machinations against his polling agents in the Super Delegates Congress of the party today.

In a video that has gone viral, the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) is seen furiously making a phone call and vowing to give President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a showdown.

This happened after one of the persons he delegated to coordinate his polling agents at voting centres in the North East Region was attacked by persons believed to be supporters of Dr. Bawumia and forced to run away.

“You have chased my polling agents to run and go into hiding in a room. I swear to God I will give the President and the Vice President a showdown,

“You will see what will happen. I swear to God I will challenge President Akufo-Addo anytime,” Ken Agyapong vowed.

The 10 aspirants contesting the flagbearer election of the NPP this year include Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, Joe Gartey, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, and Francis Addai Nimoh.

The rest are Dr. Kofi Kunadu Apraku, Boakye Agyarko and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The top five candidates from the Super Delegates Congress will go head to head in the main flagbearer election on November 4.