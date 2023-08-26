Alan agent beating: We will reject results from North East Region — Buabeng Asamoah

Campaign Coordinator for Alan Kojo Kyerematen in the presidential candidate race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Buabeng Asamoah has threatened to reject the results from the North East Region.

The comment came after reports emanated from the region that agents of Alan Kyerematen were beaten and had been admitted at the hospital.

Reporting on Atinka TV, Regional Correspondent Nurudeen Mohammed, said the victim narrated that some delegates gave him severe beatings after he raised alarm about some delegates taking pictures and raising their ballots after casting their votes.

Journalists covering the elections were denied access to the inner perimeter.

Mr. Buabeng Asamoah condemned the act although the said ballot was annuled.

He stated that results from the North East Region will be rejected because of the molestation of their agents and the open declaration of votes to the vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Earlier, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central and aspiring presidential candidate expressed his dissatisfaction over the election process and threatened to expose President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia over political machinations to favour the latter.