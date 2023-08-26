Kennedy Agyapong threatens to ‘fight’ Akufo-Addo, Bawumia over attacks on his agents

A presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has threatened to expose President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over attacks on his agents in the ongoing party super delegates congress.

In a viral video, the presidential hopeful is seen angrily speaking on the phone and calling out the president and vice president’s names after his agent was allegedly chased out of a voting centre, threatening to take action against them.

Meanwhile, the North East regional coordinator for NPP's flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, has been brutally attacked leaving him hospitalised.

Ali Zakaria was reportedly assaulted by unidentified individuals after he questioned some voters who were publicly displaying their ballot papers to other delegates.

According to him, he was outnumbered and caught off guard and found himself on the receiving end of the macho men's aggression.

Citi News' regional correspondent who confirmed the incident said Zakaria was rushed to the Regional hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

