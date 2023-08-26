ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

There're difficulties but a new leader will get us out – Akufo-Addo

Headlines There're difficulties but a new leader will get us out – Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has acknowledged the challenges that Ghanaians are facing amidst the ongoing economic crisis.

Addressing the media after casting his vote at the New Patriotic Party's Super Delegates Congress on Saturday, August 26, President Akufo-Addo expressed his confidence in the Ghanaian people’s ability to choose a leader who can navigate the country through these difficult times.

“It's difficult, I'm the first to admit it. I have said it several times, but at the end of the day I believe when the moment comes, Ghanaians will reflect on who best to get us out of this difficulty and take us to the next stage,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo also expressed confidence that the special delegates conference will be smooth and credible.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, Saturday, August 26, 2023, elect five presidential aspirants to contest the party's primaries in November this year.

The 10 aspirants are Alan Kyerematen, former Trade Minister; Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Former Agriculture Minister; Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central; Joe Ghartey, former Railways Minister; Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former party General Secretary; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister; Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Trade Minister; Francis Addai Nimoh, former Member of Parliament for Mampong and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President.

The nationwide election will see some 900 delegates taking part.

—citinewsroom

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NPP flagbearer race: 'I'll give you a showdown; I swear to God' – Ken Agyapong threatens Akufo-Addo, Bawumia over attack on agent
26.08.2023 | Headlines
NPP polls: Ken Agyapong vows to give Akufo-Addo, Bawumia a showdown after his agent is attacked
26.08.2023 | Headlines
Alan agent beating: We will reject results from North East Region — Buabeng Asamoah
26.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

AR: Confusion rocks voting centre as delegate allegedly displays cast ballot A/R: Confusion rocks voting centre as delegate allegedly displays cast ballot

2 hours ago

Attacked agent of Alan Alan agent beating: We will reject results from North East Region — Buabeng Asam...

2 hours ago

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong NPP polls: Ken Agyapong vows to give Akufo-Addo, Bawumia a showdown after his ag...

2 hours ago

Claim Mahama is 4th richest person in Ghana is malicious propaganda from NPP – Bawah Mogtari Claim Mahama is 4th richest person in Ghana is malicious propaganda from NPP – B...

2 hours ago

NPP Super Delegates Congress: Akufo-Addo casts vote; speaks on pressure to endorse a candidate NPP Super Delegates Congress: Akufo-Addo casts vote; speaks on pressure to endor...

4 hours ago

Im not worth 900m – Mahama rubbishes report I’m not worth $900m – Mahama rubbishes report

4 hours ago

NPP holds special delegates conference today for top 5 NPP holds special delegates conference today for top 5

4 hours ago

Owusu Bempah refutes death rumors by Nana Agradaa plans to take legal action Owusu Bempah refutes death rumors by Nana Agradaa plans to take legal action

4 hours ago

We wont cancel Free SHS despite economic challenges, we'll sustain it – Abena Osei-Asare We won’t cancel Free SHS despite economic challenges, we'll sustain it – Abena ...

4 hours ago

Weve defeated Mahama before, 2024 polls wont be different – Nimako We’ve defeated Mahama before, 2024 polls won’t be different – Nimako

Just in....
body-container-line