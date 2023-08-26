There're difficulties but a new leader will get us out – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has acknowledged the challenges that Ghanaians are facing amidst the ongoing economic crisis.

Addressing the media after casting his vote at the New Patriotic Party's Super Delegates Congress on Saturday, August 26, President Akufo-Addo expressed his confidence in the Ghanaian people’s ability to choose a leader who can navigate the country through these difficult times.

“It's difficult, I'm the first to admit it. I have said it several times, but at the end of the day I believe when the moment comes, Ghanaians will reflect on who best to get us out of this difficulty and take us to the next stage,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo also expressed confidence that the special delegates conference will be smooth and credible.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, Saturday, August 26, 2023, elect five presidential aspirants to contest the party's primaries in November this year.

The 10 aspirants are Alan Kyerematen, former Trade Minister; Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Former Agriculture Minister; Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central; Joe Ghartey, former Railways Minister; Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former party General Secretary; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister; Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Trade Minister; Francis Addai Nimoh, former Member of Parliament for Mampong and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President.

The nationwide election will see some 900 delegates taking part.

—citinewsroom