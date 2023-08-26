ModernGhana logo
NPP Super Delegates Congress: Akufo-Addo casts vote; speaks on pressure to endorse a candidate

NPP Super Delegates Congress: Akufo-Addo casts vote; speaks on pressure to endorse a candidate
The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has voted in the ongoing Super Delegates Congress of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

As the leader of the ruling NPP, the President is one of the top officials of the party voting in the Super Delegates Congress across the country today.

Speaking after casting his vote this morning, the President said there is pressure from various quarters for him to endorse one of the candidates contesting the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party.

“There are some who are calling on me to endorse their candidate but I haven’t endorsed anyone,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The 10 aspirants contesting the flagbearer election of the NPP this year include Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, Joe Gartey, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, and Francis Addai Nimoh.

The rest are Dr. Kofi Kunadu Apraku, Boakye Agyarko and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The top five candidates from the Super Delegates Congress will go head to head in the main flagbearer election on November 4.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

