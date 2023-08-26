Owusu Bempah refutes death rumors by Nana Agradaa plans to take legal action

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Owusu Bempah has dispelled rumours of his death and clarify his current status.

The claims of his demise in the United Kingdom, along with assertions that he travelled there for medical treatment, were denounced by the clergy.

Addressing the swirling rumors, Reverend Owusu Bempah stated in a phone interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM, “I've also heard it. Yesterday I received a lot of calls from my pastors back in Ghana, my elders and family were all calling that I had come for medical attention and that I had died but that is not true. I didn't come for medical attention. I came to hold church service and I will be starting today, through tomorrow and Sunday.”

Reverend Owusu Bempah further clarified his plans, outlining his intention to continue with church services during his time in the UK.

He expressed his firm belief that these claims were unfounded and called upon Ghanaians to disregard the rumors.

The rumors initially stemmed from a video where Patricia Asieduaa, also known as Nana Agradaa, alleged that Reverend Owusu Bempah had passed away in the UK.

In response, Glorious Word Power Ministry International has also issued a statement strongly refuting these claims.

The church urged the public to treat the rumor with contempt and affirmed that Reverend Owusu Bempah is “alive, strong, and healthy by the grace of God.”

This incident is not the first time Reverend Owusu Bempah and Patricia Asieduaa have found themselves entangled.

In late July, the pastor disclosed his intent to take legal action against Nana Agradaa, involving his family and church in the case. The specifics of the impending legal action were not outlined at the time.

“We are taking her (Agradaa) to court. It isn't me but the family is part, the church elders are also involved and some pastors too. If we get to the court then we would see what would transpire,” Reverend Owusu Bempah had previously announced to his congregation.

—3news.com