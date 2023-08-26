ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Owusu Bempah refutes death rumors by Nana Agradaa plans to take legal action

Headlines Owusu Bempah refutes death rumors by Nana Agradaa plans to take legal action
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Owusu Bempah has dispelled rumours of his death and clarify his current status.

The claims of his demise in the United Kingdom, along with assertions that he travelled there for medical treatment, were denounced by the clergy.

Addressing the swirling rumors, Reverend Owusu Bempah stated in a phone interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM, “I've also heard it. Yesterday I received a lot of calls from my pastors back in Ghana, my elders and family were all calling that I had come for medical attention and that I had died but that is not true. I didn't come for medical attention. I came to hold church service and I will be starting today, through tomorrow and Sunday.”

Reverend Owusu Bempah further clarified his plans, outlining his intention to continue with church services during his time in the UK.

He expressed his firm belief that these claims were unfounded and called upon Ghanaians to disregard the rumors.

The rumors initially stemmed from a video where Patricia Asieduaa, also known as Nana Agradaa, alleged that Reverend Owusu Bempah had passed away in the UK.

In response, Glorious Word Power Ministry International has also issued a statement strongly refuting these claims.

The church urged the public to treat the rumor with contempt and affirmed that Reverend Owusu Bempah is “alive, strong, and healthy by the grace of God.”

This incident is not the first time Reverend Owusu Bempah and Patricia Asieduaa have found themselves entangled.

In late July, the pastor disclosed his intent to take legal action against Nana Agradaa, involving his family and church in the case. The specifics of the impending legal action were not outlined at the time.

“We are taking her (Agradaa) to court. It isn't me but the family is part, the church elders are also involved and some pastors too. If we get to the court then we would see what would transpire,” Reverend Owusu Bempah had previously announced to his congregation.

—3news.com

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
I’m not worth $900m – Mahama rubbishes report
26.08.2023 | Headlines
Africa should stop begging for aid; tap into its natural resources for development – Dr. John Kwakye
25.08.2023 | Headlines
Dr. Addison’s resignation as BoG Governor doesn’t solve any problem – Kwame Pianim
25.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Im not worth 900m – Mahama rubbishes report I’m not worth $900m – Mahama rubbishes report

2 hours ago

NPP holds special delegates conference today for top 5 NPP holds special delegates conference today for top 5

2 hours ago

Owusu Bempah refutes death rumors by Nana Agradaa plans to take legal action Owusu Bempah refutes death rumors by Nana Agradaa plans to take legal action

2 hours ago

We wont cancel Free SHS despite economic challenges, we'll sustain it – Abena Osei-Asare We won’t cancel Free SHS despite economic challenges, we'll sustain it – Abena ...

2 hours ago

Weve defeated Mahama before, 2024 polls wont be different – Nimako We’ve defeated Mahama before, 2024 polls won’t be different – Nimako

3 hours ago

ECOWAS Management Team ECOWAS To Fully Explore Diplomatic Channel In Resolving Political Crisis In Nige...

4 hours ago

I have proven beyond doubt my loyalty to NPP; vote for me to guarantee a historic victory—Afriyie Akoto I have proven beyond doubt my loyalty to NPP; vote for me to guarantee a histori...

4 hours ago

I am certain Bawumia will command 70 votes in Suame—Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu brags I am certain Bawumia will command 70% votes in Suame—Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu brag...

4 hours ago

You will lose the 2024 general elections if Bawumia is not selected to be your flagbearer—Obiri Boahen warns NPP You will lose the 2024 general elections if Bawumia is not selected to be your f...

4 hours ago

We dont want any yam phone Alan Kyerematen as flagbearer; we are upgrading to a smartphone Bawumia—Palgrave We don’t want any yam phone Alan Kyerematen as flagbearer; we are upgrading to a...

Just in....
body-container-line