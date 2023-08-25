ModernGhana logo
Africa should stop begging for aid; tap into its natural resources for development – Dr. John Kwakye

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye has argued that the continuous dependence of African countries on foreign aid will not help the continent.

In a series of posts on social media, he has noted that Ghana and any African country that depends on aid will not develop.

He proposes that instead of begging for aid around the world, African countries should rather tap into the many natural resources at their disposal.

Dr. John Kwakye is confident that if African countries are able to take ownership of their natural resources, the continent will see the needed development.

“Africa need not go around the world begging for aid. It should tap its own natural resources for development,” Dr. John Kwakye said in a post on Friday, August 25.

Another post said, “African leaders should not waste time on reparation from the West. Africa has enough natural resource wealth. They only have to take ownership of it and apply it to the continent's development, something they have woefully failed to do.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

