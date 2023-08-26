26.08.2023 LISTEN

The parliamentary committee tasked with probing the leaked tape revealing plans to remove Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare has issued a warning against any attempts to impede or delay its investigative proceedings.

The caution follows the absence of the first witness, Bugri Naabu, former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, during the committee's first session on Thursday, citing health concerns.

This unexpected development compelled the committee to adjourn its proceedings to Monday, August 28, 2023.

Samuel Atta-Akyea, Chairman of the committee, emphasised the importance of adhering to the established timetable and stressed that excuses aimed at obstructing the committee's work would not be tolerated.

Atta-Akyea stated, "We want all witnesses to respect the committee, especially our timetable. If you know all the sacrifices people make for the committee, people should be in their constituencies, they are here. And the witness is the one who is holding us to ransom."

He added that the investigation is not a witch-hunt but rather a means to ascertain the veracity of the leaked tape and the allegations it contains.

“I expect that all those who will appear before the committee will know that time consciousness is very important for us. It’s not a witch-hunt, these are very decent members of our committee,” he stated.

The committee was convened at the behest of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in reaction to the leaked audio.

Comprising seven members, the committee is chaired by Samuel Atta-Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South.

Among the members is Dr. Isaac Lartey Annan, a legal expert and human rights specialist.

The committee's primary objectives are to authenticate the leaked tape, investigate the allegations contained therein, and subsequently provide recommendations to prevent similar occurrences in the future.