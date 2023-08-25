Tamale: ASA Savings and Loans organise free medical screening for Choggu residents

ASA Savings and Loans Limited, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has screened residents of Choggu in the Sagnarigu District of the Northern Region at no cost.

Over 250 beneficiaries were screened and tested for malaria, eye-related diseases, hepatitis B, cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, etc.

The medical doctor of One Heart Hospital in Tamale, Dr. Jalal Abdul Razak explained that after the screening, over 50% of the beneficiaries had eye-related ailments.

This he attributed partly to the unsafe drinking water in the adjoining communities.

He, therefore, advised the people who attended to sleep under treated insecticide nets and keep their surroundings clean.

Free medication was given to the participants and those with chronic conditions were referred to the appropriate health facilities for further checks.

MD Imarat Hossain, Tamale Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans Ltd said the medical team was overwhelmed by the number of people who came to be screened.

Nurudeen Nashiru Ayokbila, Branch Manager of the company at Choggu assured residents of additional free medical screenings in the upcoming months.

“Although the company only started operations in the Tamale Metropolis and adjoining districts just this year, it has committed much resources already as social responsibility gestures,” he said.

Mr. Richard Nartey, CSR Manager of ASA added, “It is our hope that we will be able to screen more customers and community members who are less privileged and cannot access medical care.”

Free health screening is a major part of the CSR activities of ASA Savings and Loans Limited.

Every year, these activities are held in communities across the country where the savings and loans company operates.