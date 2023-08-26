ModernGhana logo
'There are a lot of corrupt people, thieves in my own ministry' — Roads Minister ‘cries’

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has made a startling revelation about corruption and theft within his own Ministry, citing how these unethical practices are significantly impeding the quality of road construction across the nation.

Speaking passionately during a press conference held after an inspection of the ongoing VALCO Roundabout-Kpone Road reconstruction project, Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah expressed his deep concern over the widespread misconduct among officials within his Ministry.

He minced no words in condemning the actions of those individuals, whose involvement in corrupt activities has led to the poor and fast-degrading of roads in Ghana.

Addressing the gathered journalists, a visibly agitated Amoako-Attah asserted, "There are a lot of corrupt people, there are a lot of thieves in my own Ministry.

“You sack them and employ new ones, the new ones turn out to be worse than the ones dismissed."

“What sort of country are we building for ourselves? Somebody must apprehend these people, but no one is doing that,” he said.

Such actions, according to Amoako-Attah, not only drain the nation's resources but also erode public trust and confidence in government projects.

