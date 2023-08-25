Dr. Addison’s resignation as BoG Governor doesn’t solve any problem – Kwame Pianim

Renowned economist, Dr. Kwame Pianim has opined that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is the one at the core of the economic crisis the country is facing.

This is why he argues that the calls for the resignation of Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor are out of place.

According to Dr. Kwame Pianim, even if Dr. Ernest Addison resigns as Governor of the Bank of Ghana it won’t solve the problems Ghana is facing.

“Resignation doesn’t solve any problem. If the Governor resigns now, what happens, the same Minister of Finance [Ken Ofori-Atta] who is at the core of the economic crisis recommends to the same president [Akufo-Addo] a new person? They appoint somebody who doesn’t know the terrain, who hasn’t gone through this experience to be able to solve the problem, No,” Dr. Kwame Pianim argued.

He further argued that since Dr. Ernest Addison has not been involved in fraud the calls for his resignation are uncalled for.

“What I am saying is that was it through incompetence, No. Not incompetence. Was it through fraud? Did the governor benefit? Did any of his company benefit from what he did? No,” Dr. Pianim shared.

The Minority in Parliament early this month called for the resignation of BoG Governor Dr. Ernest Addison after the release of the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statement of the Central Bank revealed that it incurred a loss of GHS60 billion.

The Minority at a press conference addressed by its leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said the BoG Governor has proven he cannot do the job and must leave office.

As part of efforts to get Dr. Ernest Addison to resign, the Minority is gearing up to march to the head office of BoG on September 5.