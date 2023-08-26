Better give birth and stop wasting your time on pets — Life Coach to women

A file photo of a lady playing with a pet

Nigerian Life Coach Solomon Buchi has opined on the seeming love for pets in exchange for children by many female youth.

He advised the younger generation to think about giving birth and stop using pets in place of children.

In a tweet on Thursday, August 24, Mr. Buchi explained that no matter how close and comfortable a person becomes with an animal, they cannot give the kind of companion human beings can offer.

“You don’t want to have kids? But you have two dogs and three cats that you talk to everyday, as if they are human beings.

“If you can sacrifice your time for dogs and cat, why not be a parent? Pets can never be children. Get married and reproduce. Pets shouldn’t take the place of kids in your life,” his post reads.

His comment comes at a time when most of the youth have developed an obsession with pets like dogs, cats and others.

Some even go to the extreme of using them to satisfy their sexual desire as confessed by many in several viral videos.