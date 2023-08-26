NPP flagbearership race: ‘Bawumia will gain the highest number of votes; Alan won’t win’ — Dr. Gideon Boako

Dr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed unwavering confidence in his candidate's triumph in the upcoming New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Special Delegates’ Conference scheduled this Saturday.

Boako's assertion came during an exclusive interview with Bernard Avle on Citi TV’s "Cituation Room” monitored by ModernGhana News, dismissing the notion that former Minister of Trade, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, would emerge victorious in the closely-watched election.

"There’s a tacit admission that Alan Kyerematen will not be number one on Saturday. We are very confident that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will get the highest number of votes on Saturday," Boako emphasised.

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming elections, Boako asserted that the outcome of the Special Delegates’ Conference would carry substantial weight in determining the direction of the NPP's future.

"You can’t downplay it, a journey of a thousand kilometres begins with a step. The results of Saturday will give us an indication of what November 4 will be like," he stated.

Anticipating a resounding victory for Bawumia, Boako projected that the Vice President would secure more than 70% of the votes cast, thereby refuting earlier polls that suggested he would score around 70%.

“The percentage of the polls we disagree, but we think that Dr Bawumia will get more than 70% votes.

“There have been several polls that have come up with different indications. We have not conducted such polls, but we have our own internal polls, which we have not communicated.

“The Vice President will not get less than 72%, he will get more, there’s no doubt about it,” he confidently said.

The Special Delegates Conference is set to commence at 9am and conclude at 1pm involving the participation of approximately 900 NPP delegates.

Their mandate on Saturday, August 26, 2023 will be to narrow down the field of ten presidential aspirants to a final selection of five.

This electoral process follows extensive campaigning efforts by the candidates nationwide to secure the allegiance of the delegates who hold their political destinies.