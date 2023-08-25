Man grabbed over adulterated sugar

25.08.2023 LISTEN

The Suhum Police Command in the Eastern Region is holding one suspect in their custody, as his accomplices are currently on the run, for the alleged sale of bags of sugar adulterated with sand and vegetable cooking oil in gallons mixed with water and being readied to be sold to the public.

This came to light when a certain woman outside Suhum, bought a bag of sugar and upon discovering that it was adulterated, informed the police.

The seller is said to have put sand in big sacks and added a small quantity of sugar to them, and pushed same to the public.

She also filled 25 litres of gallons with water with labels captioned “Aicha” Vegetable Cooking Oil and splashed the surfaces with the original cooking oil.

The supplier owns a big warehouse located in Doctor Marbel, a suburb of Suhum, where she hoards the fake goods.

She transports the commodities in a small truck daily outside the municipality to sell at reduced prices to unsuspecting persons.

However, in a smart move for the buyer not to detect the fake product, the sellers will open the side of the item especially the sack of the sugar to the buyer, who will see a small quantity of the original sugar, before buying it.

Those who buy the products soon realise that they bought fake stuff.

Upon getting information about the wicked deed of the supplier, the Suhum Police mounted an operation which led to the arrest of one of the workers at the warehouse.

According to the residents in the area, they always see big trucks coming over to offload the sugar and cooking oil into the warehouse.

The police after the arrest had the suspects offload some of the adulterated items which were subsequently sent to the charge office as exhibits.

The suspect is in police custody as the rest of his accomplices, including the supplier, have been declared wanted.

-DGN online