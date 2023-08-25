Two-weeks old baby rescued from Achimota Forest

The EMTs with the baby

A two-week-old female baby abandoned at the Achimota Forest in the Greater Accra Region has been found.

The baby, found wrapped with a polythene bag covering the head and neck, was rescued by a four-member crew of the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) from the National Ambulance Service.

The crew was on its way from an emergency at the Ga West Municipal Hospital when they met the incident.

According to an eyewitness, Alex Garther, a pastor who went to the Achimota Forest to pray, came across the wrapped baby in the forest.

In an interview, Mr. Garther said, “I came here to pray and immediately I came out from my car, something pushed me to turn around. That was when I saw a newborn baby wrapped and left alone in the bush. I called a woman who was passing by to have a look, and later we saw an ambulance approaching, so we stopped them to help us in this rescue.”

A member of the crew, SEMT Ebenezer Andoh-Acquah, said he saw the baby tightly wrapped with a polythene bag covering the head and neck, indicating that the infant was at risk of suffocation.

“When we got to the scene, I saw the child struggling to move, breath and then suffocating. So quickly I picked and unwrapped her, the vital signs were taken and we ensured proper airway maintenance,” he stated.

The two-week-old female baby has been transported to the Achimota Hospital for further management.

The crew members are AEMT Jabez Dodoo, SEMT Ebenezer Andoh-Acquah, EMT Coster Brady and EMT Ezekiel Annan.

—DGN online