ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Those whose duty it is to check, arrest trans-border haulage truckers disappointing this nation’ – Roads Minister

Social News 'Those whose duty it is to check, arrest trans-border haulage truckers disappointing this nation – Roads Minister
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah has expressed his disappointment with Ghana's security services for looking on while trans-border haulage truckers flout Ghana's road traffic laws with impunity.

The truckers, he complained, not only enter the country with excess load but also park along the ears of the country’s highways, thus, exerting pressure on the road infrastructure which, consequently, leads to their destruction.

A very angry Amoako-Attah told journalists, after inspecting works on the ongoing VALCO Roundabout-Kpone road reconstruction project, that whether the truckers have to pay or not for the excess load, "somebody should be apprehending them first".

"Who is apprehending them?" he asked.
"And, if they are driving, whether in the day or in the night, you and I will not be there. You'll be working. I'll be working. Those whose duty it is to check them and apprehend them are disappointing this nation", he pointed out.

"I expect that, surprisingly, the police should come in and arrest all the drivers", he exclaimed.

The minister also said his ministry is replete with "thieves" and "corrupt" people, who are aiding and abetting the trans-border haulage truck drivers.

He complained that these truckers from neighbouring countries manage to bribe their way through with their excessively heavy loads without any checks from the law enforcement bodies.

He said while the truckers are afraid to overload their vehicles when entering their own countries, they freely flout Ghana's laws with impunity through the connivance of port and other security personnel.

Mr Amoako-Attah wondered how the truckers find their way into the country with excess load when there are axle-load centres dotted from the Tema Port and along the highway.

"There are people in my own ministry who are involved in this kind of thing", he complained.

"We have a number of axle load centres from here to Paga but they pass through", Mr Amoako-Attah bemoaned.

He said those who connive with the truckers do so in exchange for bribes but philosophised that no matter how much money they make through such unethical conduct, they would, like all human beings, die and leave everything behind.

"There are a lot of corrupt people, there are a lot of thieves in my own ministry. You sack them, employ new one and when they come the new ones are even worse than those that you sacked", the minister said.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Two-weeks old baby rescued from Achimota Forest
25.08.2023 | Social News
Committee probing leaked tape on IGP has powers of a High Court — James Agalga warns all invited persons
25.08.2023 | Social News
Small scale miner who promised 9-year-old girl GHS20 after defiling her jailed 12 years
25.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Show me love – Afriyie Akoto 'beg' delegates NPP flagbearer race: Show me love – Afriyie Akoto 'beg' delegates

2 hours ago

Stolen luxury vehicles: Your claims false, your action unnecessary — Vehicle and Assets Dealers tell EOCO Stolen luxury vehicles: Your claims false, your action unnecessary — Vehicle and...

2 hours ago

MASLOC abandons Bawku office over insecurity MASLOC abandons Bawku office over insecurity

2 hours ago

Niger coup: Resort to diplomacy– Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference to ECOWAS Niger coup: Resort to diplomacy– Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference to ECOWAS

2 hours ago

'There are a lot of thieves, corrupt people in my ministry' – Amoako-Atta fumes 'There are a lot of thieves, corrupt people in my ministry' – Amoako-Atta fumes

2 hours ago

Physically challenged lawyer vows to sue CJ and AG over inaccessible court buildings Physically challenged lawyer vows to sue CJ and AG over inaccessible court build...

3 hours ago

AFP - STRINGER Putin breaks silence, offers condolences to plane crash victims

4 hours ago

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will visit Eswatini, the island's only diplomatic ally in Africa, next month to firm up ties, her office said. By Sam Yeh AFPFile Taiwan president to visit sole African ally Eswatini

4 hours ago

In one of Prigozhin's last appearances on camera he said he was speaking from Africa. By HANDOUT TELEGRAM razgruzkavagneraAFPFile Wagner model will remain in Africa after Prigozhin's death

4 hours ago

The plane was flying from Moscow to Saint Petersburg, where Wagner's headquarters are based. By Handout TELEGRAM greyzoneAFP Putin offers 'condolences' after Wagner plane crash

Just in....
body-container-line