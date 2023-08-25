ModernGhana logo
IGP leaked tape: Committee 'mad' at Bugri Naabu's snub

A parliamentary committee established to probe allegations in a leaked tape suggesting government plans to remove Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, has issued a stern warning against any attempts to hinder or delay their work.

The caution followed the absence of the first witness, Bugri Naabu, former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), due to health reasons during the committee's inaugural session on Thursday.

Consequently, the committee was forced to adjourn proceedings until Monday, August 28, 2023.

Mr Samuel Atta-Akyea, the committee's Chairman, emphasised the significance of adhering to the committee's schedule.

He stressed that witnesses should prioritise respecting the committee's timetable, and their commitment to appear when summoned.

Mr Atta-Akyea underlined the importance of punctuality and collaboration, acknowledging the sacrifices committee members make to ensure proceedings run smoothly.

"We expect all those summoned to appear before the committee to recognise the value of time," Atta-Akyea stated.

He reiterated the committee's intention to conduct a fair investigation and dismissed any insinuations of a witch-hunt, affirming the integrity of all committee members.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, formed the seven-member committee to delve into the leaked tape's allegations, which suggest government’s intentions to remove the Inspector General of Police as part of an alleged plot to manipulate the 2024 elections.

Headed by Samuel Atta-Akyea, the committee comprises individuals with diverse expertise, including legal specialist Dr Isaac Lartey Annan, who is well-versed in human rights matters.

The committee's mandate encompasses investigating the tape's authenticity and the allegations it contains.

Additionally, the committee is tasked with crafting recommendations to prevent future incidents of this nature.

The committee's proactive stance underscores their commitment to transparency and accountability in the investigation process.

—Classfmonline.com

