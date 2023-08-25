Committee probing leaked tape on IGP has powers of a High Court — James Agalga warns all invited persons

Builsa North Member of Parliament James Agalga, a member of the committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to investigate the leaked take that captures an alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has warned all persons who have been invited to appear before the committee that the committee has the powers of a High Court therefore they should treat it with respect.

He said this after indicating that the committee was unhappy with the failure of the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bugre Naabu to show up on the first day of the sitting on Thursday, August 24.

He stated that when the invitation was sent to Mr Naabu, he did not give an indication of his inability to appear but decided to do so at the last minute through his lawyer.

Speaking on the Ghana Tonight show on TV3 Thursday, August 25, Mr Agalga said “The committee invited Mr Bugre Naabu to appear before it today. [But] somehow Bugre Naabu did not give an indication that he wouldn’t be able to make it until yesterday when his lawyer sent a letter indicating Bugre Naabu was indisposed and therefore would not be able to attend the committee sitting today.

“We were not too enthused about Mr. Bugre Naabu’s decision to not appear at the last moment because we thought everything was set for us to commence our work. What even makes the request of Mr Bugre Naabu for the proceedings to be postponed was that there was nothing compelling by way of an attachment of a medical report to the letter requesting for a postponement on health grounds.

“Remember that we are talking about a parliamentary committee set up by the Speaker to investigate a very sensitive matter such as the leaked audio. We are clearly vested with powers akin to what pertains to the High Court, we have those powers that are constitutionally provided for. So we expected that Bugre Naabu would have treated the committee with some level of respect but we decided to give him the benefit of the doubt and postponed the committee sitting to Monday.”

The committee, chaired by Abuakwa South Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Atta Akyea, sat for the first time on Thursday, August 24 to hear from the first witness.

But a letter signed by lawyer Raymond Dornyo of Crabbe, Crabbe & Co on behalf of Mr Bugri Naabu cited ill-health on the part of his client as he sought permission for absence.

Mr Atta Akyea was not happy with the reason, indicating that “it is not good enough reason for the simple reason that unless it is a death-dealing malady, then we can say for one measure or the other, we cancel”.

He urged all witnesses to be invited to “respect” the committee especially its timetable.

“We want all witnesses to respect the committee especially our timetable,” he told journalists.

“I do not believe it is right and proper that when people are invited to appear before the committee, they have scheduled the committee. It should be the other way round.”

He further stated that time consciousness is paramount to the committee and he expects all invited witnesses to respect that.

“It is not a witch-hunt, these are very decent members of our community,” he said, referring to the members of the committee.

The special committee was set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, following a complaint by the Minority.

The Speaker tasked the committee to investigate the authenticity of the leaked audio recording, the conspiracy to remove the current IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, any other matter contained in the audio recording and recommend sanctions to persons found culpable where appropriate.

It is also to make recommendations for reforms where necessary and make such other recommendations and consequential orders as the committee may deem appropriate.

The audio recording captures voices of some top officials said to be with the Ghana Police Service and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) discussing the IGP.

They are heard questioning the impartiality of the IGP, claiming he has the support of former President John Dramani Mahama, and so scheming to ensure the return of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The persons, therefore, called for his removal before the 2024 general elections.

The party official whose voice is heard on the tape is said to be Mr Bugri Naabu. He has, however, denied recording the conversation.