Dagomba Chief of Kintampo recognized by DASA for hardwork

The Dagbamba Chief of Kintampo in the Bono-East region, Naa Zakari Baki Musah has been recognized for his service to humanity, projecting Dagbon beyond its boundaries and his continued support to the youth.

The immediate past Dagbon Student's Association (DASA) chief of the Tamale Technical University, Naa Nurudeen Ibrahim who doubles as the Executive Director of the Dagbon Advocacy Network (DANN) and his President, Mr. Hassan Nantogma on behalf of the youth of Ghana appreciated the good work of the Kintampo chief.

Naa Nurudeen addressing the gathering said the honor is carefully designed for selected individuals in the Northern region who are making an impact in society and improving livelihoods.

He stated that persons who have records of preserving the identity of Dagbon in diverse ways are also the target for the honor.

“We are presenting this citation to you on behalf of our Patron and our school management for your service to humanity and having Dagbon at heart, though we're far at home but we monitor all your activities and how you're making Dagbon proud down here, you're a courageous chief who does not sit at one place for your own interest, you are always on the road just to lobby for support to your people, we're proud of you, Dagbon is proud of you,” he stated.

Chief Nurudeen further informed the chief and his elders about the fire outbreak that completely burnt down the administration block of the Tamale Technical Institute (TT) and the water challenge at the school.

He appealed for assistance on behalf of the school management.

Naa Zakari Baki on his part lauded the management of Tamale Technical University and the Tamale Technical Institute for insightful knowledge being imparted to the student body, which he said, has manifested in the leadership of DASA.

He thanked the delegation and the entire DASA leadership for initiating the Excellence Awards and by extension honoring key persons in society.

Naa Baki Musah used the opportunity to donate 50 pieces of Quran to the delegation for onward distribution at TaTU and TTI respectively.

The Dagbamba chief of Techiman who visited the palace prayed for the growth and unity of Dagbon youth.

Meanwhile, President Hassan presented the citation to the Techiman chief which he also handed it over to Naa Baki Musah, the representative of the Lion King in the Bono-East region.