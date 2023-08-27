Group rubbishes petition against Agric-Nzema chief for voting in NPP super delegates election

A group calling itself "Concerned Youth of Ashanti Region" has kicked against the petition filed against the Chief of Agric-Nzema, Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo for taking part in the NPP Super Delegates Conference on August 26.

The group has said the call by the petitioner Nana Ampem Antwi Bawa who holds himself out as the Chief of Onwe, a community near Ejisu in the Ashanti region and a member of the NPP appealed to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to restrain the Chief of Agric-Nzema from holding himself as a delegate to vote in the NPP's Super Delegates elections lacks merit and should not be allowed to see the light of day.

It also described as porous, reasons raised by the Chief in his petition captured in a news publication by the Chronicle Newspaper, dated 22nd August 2023 and headlined "Otumfuo Petitioned To Stop Nana Nkansa Boadu Ayeboafo."

President for the group Michael Osei Marfo strongly defended in a press statement issued on Wednesday 23rd August 2023 that Nana Nkansa Boadu Ayeboafo as a citizen of Ghana is guaranteed the freedom of association as enshrined in the constitution.

He set the record straight that in the light of the freedoms enshrined in Chapter 5 of the 1992 constitution, Nana Nkansa Boadu Ayeboafo is at liberty to join a political party of his choice "and in so doing, it does not mean that he cannot diligently discharge his duties as a chief."

Premised on the constitutional provision on the right to vote which is a civic duty of all citizens in the country, he added that it does not conflict with Nana Nkansa Boadu Ayeboafo's position as Agric-Nzemahene.

Below is a copy of the press statement:

CONCERNED YOUTH OF ASHANTI REGION REBUTS PETITION BY CHIEF OF ONWE AGAINST AGRIC-NZEMAHENE NANA NKANSA BOADU AYEBOAFO

We the executives of "Concerned Youth of Ahsanti Region” wishes to express our disapproval and sentiments at the purported petition by one Nana Ampem Antwi Bawau who holds himself out as Chief of Onwe near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region in a cited article dated 22nd August 2023 and published in the Ghanaian Chronicle Newspaper.

Per the news reportage, the said Nana Ampem Antwi Bawau, who is also a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reportedly petitioned the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to use his good offices to restrain the Chief of Agric Nzema, Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, from holding himself as a delegate to vote in the party’s Super Delegates elections scheduled for August 26 this year.

The petitioner is insisting that Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo as a chief could not be part of the Electoral College for the Super Delegates elections, and his position is based on the provisions of Article 276 of the 1992 Constitution and section 26 of the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574) which essentially provide that a chief shall not take part in active party politics and that a chief cannot take any leadership role in a political party.

The petitioner also referred to a recent Supreme Court declaration in making his case.

We as the Youth of Ashanti Region are of the view that the said petition is without merit and should not be allowed to see the light of the day.

We wish to put on record that, Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo as a citizen of the Republic of Ghana is guaranteed his freedom of association as enshrined in Chapter 5 of our constitution, particularly, Article 21(1)(e) which states that all persons shall have the right to freedom of association which shall include freedom to form or join trade unions or other associations, national and international, for the protection of their interest. It is our belief that, in light with the freedoms enshrined in Chapter 5 of the 1992 Constitution, Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo is at liberty to join a political party of his choice and in so doing, it does not mean that he cannot diligently discharge his duties as a chief.

Such utterances are, therefore, porous and should be discarded.

It is a well-known fact by all that, Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo has long been involved in promoting peace in Ashanti Region and is constantly seeking the welfare of his people, therefore, his association with a political party does not in any way hamper his role as a chief for which reason he should be restrained by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

By the provisions of the Constitution, he is free to associate himself with whatever party he wishes to.

The Constitution also provides for the right to vote, which is a civic duty of all citizens in the country.

Thus, even though we take cognizance of Article 276 of the 1992 Constitution and section 26 of Act 574, we believe that in so far as Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo’s duties as Agric-Nzemahene do not conflict with his acting as a part of the Electoral College for the Super Delegates elections on the 26th of August, he should not be restrained from holding himself as a delegate.

Appeal to New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The group thus appealed to NPP to plead with Nana Ayeboafo Nkansah Boadu not to withdraw with his assistance in promoting peace as far as politics is concerned in the Ashanti Region. They further pleaded that Nana Nkansah Boadu should continue with his good work to ensure that the pending special Delegates congress is not marred by any violence.

Thank you.

Signed

Michael Osei Marfo

President- Concerned Youth of Ashanti Region