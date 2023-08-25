Ghana’s success story under IMF programe has become the toast of the world – Sammi Awuku

The Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority, Sammi Awuku has heaped praise on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government over what he says is the success of the government under the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana programme on Metro TV, Mr. Awuku claimed that the success of the government under the current IMF programme is now the toast of the world.

He argues that the IMF is shocked by how fast Ghana’s economy is recovering.

“We have to celebrate our modest success story which became the toast of the world. But now post-Covid-19, the IMF itself is shocked at Ghana’s economic recovery. It’s been faster than they expected,” Sammy Awuku shared.

According to him, the fast recovery of the economy is an indication that things will get better in no time.

Despite his claim that things are getting better, Sammy Awuku also admits that just like is being experienced all over the world, times are still hard in Ghana.

“So these builders of the economy I am confident that they will be able to take us through these difficult moments that we find ourselves.

“Look, times are challenging and anybody who pretends that times are okay then that person is being disingenuous, but times are challenging not just in Ghana and even our president has admitted that these are challenging times and that is the honesty I want in my leader,” Sammy Awuku indicated.

The government is expecting to receive the second tranche of the $3 billion IMF cash later this year. Government is confident that it has complied with the arrangements with the Fund under the current programme and will be able to access the money.