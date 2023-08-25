ModernGhana logo
Small scale miner who promised 9-year-old girl GHS20 after defiling her jailed 12 years

Small scale miner who promised 9-year-old girl GHS20 after defiling her jailed 12 years
A small scale miner is in the grips of the law after defiling a nine-year-old girl at Prestea Himan, in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

The 30-year-old identified as Akwasi Abaidoo was arraigned before the Tarkwa circuit court on Thursday accused of defiling the teenager who is the daughter of his friend.

The complaint was made by a seamstress and an aunt to the victim.

She reported that in April 2022 the victim’s father brought the convict to live with him and his family at Prestea Himan.

On July 15, 2022, at about 11:00 pm, while the victim who is a primary four pupil was sleeping, both parents left for a vigil.

The accused Akwasi Abaidoo upon realising that he was alone in the house with the victim and her siblings, is said to have sneaked into the room of the victim and had sexual intercourse with her.

The grandmother of the victim spotted the victim coming out of the room where the victim was sleeping and questioned what he was doing there.

His response was that he went there to take his towel.

The following day, the victim complained of abdominal pains and told the family that Akwasi Abaidoo had slept with her the previous night.

She said the small-scale miner promised to give her GHS20 if she remained silent about what happened.

Subsequently, a report was made to the Police and a medical form was issued to the victim to go to the Prestea Government Hospital for examination.

The medical officer who attended to her, Dr Kwasi Acheampong confirmed that she had been defiled.

Arrested and arraigned before the Tarkwa circuit court presided over by Mrs Hathie Ama Manu, the accused pleaded not guilty.

However, the prosecution led by Superintendent Essel-Dadzie managed to establish the offense of defilement.

After looking at the facts of the matter, Akwasi Abaidoo has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in hard labour by the Tarkwa circuit court.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
