MASLOC abandons Bawku office over insecurity

Social News MASLOC abandons Bawku office over insecurity
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has given reasons for the temporary closure of its zonal office in Bawku.

According to MASLOC, the decision to temporarily close its zonal office in Bawku was due to the insecurity in Bawku, which made the office non-functional.

MASLOC denied that the temporary closure of the MASLOC Bawku district office was a deliberate attempt to deny the people of Bawku access to its facility.

“The institution would like to inform the general public and its stakeholders that the primary reason for its decision to temporally close its zonal office in Bawku was due to the insecurities at Bawku which made the office non-functional,” MASLOC clarified in a statement.

MASLOC explained that due to the unrest in Bawku, all staff were transferred to its regional office in Bolgatanga, while management considered long-term interventions.

“Following this concern, it was decided to transfer the staff to our regional office in Bolgatanga so they could continue working while Management considered a long-term intervention to ensure the staff could return to their jobs without fear of harm”.

MASLOC further assured that “in the spirit of transparency, fairness and accountability, MASLOC will continue to work to ensure it delivers on its mandate to the good people of Ghana”.

Read below the statement by MASLOC

8252023103605-qulxpcb543-8252023101231-we.jpeg

—citinewsroom

