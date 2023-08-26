ModernGhana logo
Allow victims to visit hospitals for breast cancer treatment - Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addae urge religious leaders

The Chief Executive Officer of Breast Care International and Peace and Love Hospital in the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai has asked all religious leaders who treat breast cancer as demonic and detain victims at their prayer camps without allowing them to seek medical attention ought to refrain from such act.

She made this statement when she paid a courtesy call on the paramount Chief of Goaso Traditional Council, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah I, who is celebrating the year anniversary of his enstoolment as the president and paramount Chief of Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region.

She added that she's not against prayers and the divine power of healing however, breast cancer patients need more medical treatment.

"Therefore, patients must visit hospitals rather than stay at prayer camps and make their situation worse.

"The myth and misconception about breast cancer in various societies should not be encouraged at all because this disease is curable. I can confidently say without any iota of doubt that early detection and seeking of medical attention can help victims overcome this deadly cancer," Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai.

According to her, regular check-ups and early reporting are key in fighting against breast cancer.

Dr. Mrs. Addai emphasized that Breast Care International and Peace and Love Hospital are poised to work assiduously to make breast cancer a thing of the past.

"Therefore, every Tom, dick, and Harry must contribute their quota towards this fight to help humanity particularly, women," she stated.

Nana Kwasi Bosomprah also expressed his gratitude to Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai and her entourage for their special visit to his land and the free breast cancer screening of the people of Goaso and Ahafo in general.

Dickson Boadi
