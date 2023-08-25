ModernGhana logo
Aggrieved NABCo beneficiaries threaten demonstration over 9 months unpaid arrears

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A group calling itself the Aggrieved Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) Association wants the Ministry of Finance to pay them their nine months arrears by 31st August or face their wrath.

The leadership of the group says despite multiple attempts to seek payment from the government, they have been unsuccessful in receiving their dues.

Speaking to Citi News, National convenor of the Aggrieved NABCo Beneficiaries, David Petterson says life has been unbearable for his members, and they will stage a series of demonstrations should the government fail to heed their calls.

“We started this last year, and we have been hitting on the doors of government and wrote to the Finance Minister on two occasions to pay us but to no avail. We have written to CHRAJ and others but still nothing happened so we are pleading with the government to release our monies to us else we will stage a nationwide demonstration.”

“We are pleading with the government to pay us by the end of August else we are hitting the road because I have been receiving calls from members who complain of starvation, medical difficulties, broken homes, and a host of others.”

—citinewsroom

