Dr. Minta Nyarku supports Abura Ahobaa Festival football gala with two sets of jerseys, footballs and trophies

Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency has donated football items to support the Abura Ahobaa Festival football gala.

The items are two sets of jerseys, two footballs and two trophies.

In a packed activity on Sunday, August 20, 2023, he honoured an invitation to witness a football game at Nkamfoa, a community within his constituency. The MP donated a jersey, football, and an amount of money to support the game.

Dr. Minta Nyarku later visited the organizers of the Abura Ahobaa Festival football gala and donated two sets of jerseys, two footballs and two trophies to support the football gala.

"The jerseys are to be worn by the participating teams that get to the final and the 2 trophies, one should then be given to the winner of the gala and the second given out to the best player of the tournament," he disclosed

According to him, as a sports enthusiast himself, he feels honoured to be invited to support the football gala of his constituents. "I hope the officiating of the game would be fair and participating teams would give off their best to entertain the gathering. May the best team win," Ragga as he is popularly called noted.

Dr. Minta Nyarku further took the opportunity to thank all National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives from Abura, Pedu, Akotokyir, Bonkus, Ayifua and Kwaprow for making time to go round with him.

The next stop for Dr. Minta Nyarku was the Cape Coast Sports Stadium where he watched the Medeama game with the President and owner of the club, Mr. Moses Parker alongside the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsueam, Hon. Mireku Duker.