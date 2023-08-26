West Africa's mediation efforts in the ongoing Niger crisis are progressing steadily, with Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mediator the former Nigerian military leader, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar leading the charge.

Gen. Abubakar, in a recent interview, revealed to the BBC that negotiations are underway with Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, the leader of the military junta that seized power in Niger.

The ECOWAS delegation, led by Gen. Abubakar, has embarked on discussions with Gen Tchiani in an effort to find a peaceful and amicable resolution to the crisis.

This follows Gen. Tchiani's recent announcement of a three-year transition plan, which ECOWAS promptly rejected.

The junta leader's defiance despite ECOWAS threatening military intervention has put the entire West African region on alert.

While ECOWAS maintains that all options remain open, Gen. Tchiani's proposed transition plan to civilian rule in the next three years has put regional leaders in a dilemma.

Gen Abubakar's recent mission to Niger, however, has laid the groundwork for diplomatic negotiations.

During the interview, he said, “My recent mission to Niger has opened a room for discussion and diplomacy.”

In regard to the potential use of force, Gen Abubakar clarified that all necessary measures would be implemented to reinstate constitutional authority in Niger.

“All measures will be put in place to ensure that Niger comes back to constitutional authority.

“It doesn't necessarily mean going to war, however, nobody is planning or hoping to go to war because when you start a war, you don't know the outcome," he stated.

During his visit to Niger, Gen Abubakar also had audience with the ousted President, Mohamed Bazoum.

Gen. Abubakar revealed, “The president [Mohamed Bazoum] made a lot of complaints about the way he has been treated.

“We have confirmed that they have cut off light (electricity) to him and they are keeping him in custody."

"He was naturally very bitter about the way he has been treated and he claims he is being kept a prisoner for no reason at all," he expressed.

Gen Abubakar also shed light on the significant impact of ECOWAS’ sanctions on Niger.

These sanctions have unintentionally led to growing resentment and hostility towards the regional organization within the country.