Mahama will lead NDC to victory in 2024 regardless of who corrupt, reckless NPP presents – Apaak

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has stressed that no matter what happens in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the end of the party’s flagbearer election, the party will still go into opposition after the 2024 General Election.

In a post on Facebook, he opined that irrespective of the candidate the NPP presents, John Dramani Mahama will lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to power after the 2024 polls.

Describing the NPP as a corrupt and reckless party, Dr. Clement Apaak adds that no candidate of the NPP will be able to stand the former President.

“It won't matter who the corrupt, reckless, galamsey NPP presents. The NPP can mash all ten into one. The rescue mission will still succeed, and JM will lead us to Build the Ghana we want,” the Builsa South MP said.

Early this year in May, the National Democratic Congress elected former President John Dramani Mahama as the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 General Election.

For the NPP, the party is now set to elect its flagbearer in an election to be held on November 4.

This weekend, the party will have a super delegates congress to trim down the list of 10 contestants battling for the flagbearer position to five.