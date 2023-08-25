C/R: Military men, Immigration Officer allegedly assault football spectators in Kasoa

Four military men and an immigration officer allegedly assaulted football spectators at Kasoa Fiifi Pratt Park on Saturday, August 5, 2023 leaving one victim, Daniel Sekyere, with kidney and liver problems as well as blood in his skull.

Daniel Sekyere, who was unconscious for two weeks after the incident, is currently receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

In an interview with the media, Sekyere narrated his ordeal and demanded justice, as well as financial assistance.

He said that he and some friends were watching a football match at the park when a fight broke out between two of the teams.

A supporter of one of the teams called his brother, who is a military officer, to report the fight. The military officer and three of his colleagues then arrived at the park in a Tundra pickup truck.

“They didn’t even ask who was involved in the fight before they started beating us,” Sekyere said. “One of the soldiers hit me on the head and I fell unconscious.”

Sekyere said that he was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with kidney and liver problems and blood in his skull. He is still unable to walk.

Sekyere’s family has filed a complaint with the police, but no arrests have been made.

A relative of Sekyere who is helping to pay for his medical bills said that the family is struggling to afford the costs.

“We have tried to raise money from friends and family, but it’s not been enough,” the relative said. “We are trying to create a GoFundMe account to help him.”

The relative also called for the perpetrators of the attack to be brought to justice.

“This is a very disturbing incident,” the relative said. “We want the police to do their job and arrest the people who did this to Daniel.”