ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

C/R: Military men, Immigration Officer allegedly assault football spectators in Kasoa

Social News CR: Military men, Immigration Officer allegedly assault football spectators in Kasoa
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Four military men and an immigration officer allegedly assaulted football spectators at Kasoa Fiifi Pratt Park on Saturday, August 5, 2023 leaving one victim, Daniel Sekyere, with kidney and liver problems as well as blood in his skull.

Daniel Sekyere, who was unconscious for two weeks after the incident, is currently receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

In an interview with the media, Sekyere narrated his ordeal and demanded justice, as well as financial assistance.

He said that he and some friends were watching a football match at the park when a fight broke out between two of the teams.

A supporter of one of the teams called his brother, who is a military officer, to report the fight. The military officer and three of his colleagues then arrived at the park in a Tundra pickup truck.

“They didn’t even ask who was involved in the fight before they started beating us,” Sekyere said. “One of the soldiers hit me on the head and I fell unconscious.”

Sekyere said that he was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with kidney and liver problems and blood in his skull. He is still unable to walk.

Sekyere’s family has filed a complaint with the police, but no arrests have been made.

A relative of Sekyere who is helping to pay for his medical bills said that the family is struggling to afford the costs.

“We have tried to raise money from friends and family, but it’s not been enough,” the relative said. “We are trying to create a GoFundMe account to help him.”

The relative also called for the perpetrators of the attack to be brought to justice.

“This is a very disturbing incident,” the relative said. “We want the police to do their job and arrest the people who did this to Daniel.”

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Two-weeks old baby rescued from Achimota Forest
25.08.2023 | Social News
'Those whose duty it is to check, arrest trans-border haulage truckers disappointing this nation’ – Roads Minister
25.08.2023 | Social News
Committee probing leaked tape on IGP has powers of a High Court — James Agalga warns all invited persons
25.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer race: Show me love – Afriyie Akoto 'beg' delegates NPP flagbearer race: Show me love – Afriyie Akoto 'beg' delegates

1 hour ago

Stolen luxury vehicles: Your claims false, your action unnecessary — Vehicle and Assets Dealers tell EOCO Stolen luxury vehicles: Your claims false, your action unnecessary — Vehicle and...

1 hour ago

MASLOC abandons Bawku office over insecurity MASLOC abandons Bawku office over insecurity

1 hour ago

Niger coup: Resort to diplomacy– Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference to ECOWAS Niger coup: Resort to diplomacy– Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference to ECOWAS

1 hour ago

'There are a lot of thieves, corrupt people in my ministry' – Amoako-Atta fumes 'There are a lot of thieves, corrupt people in my ministry' – Amoako-Atta fumes

1 hour ago

Physically challenged lawyer vows to sue CJ and AG over inaccessible court buildings Physically challenged lawyer vows to sue CJ and AG over inaccessible court build...

2 hours ago

AFP - STRINGER Putin breaks silence, offers condolences to plane crash victims

3 hours ago

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will visit Eswatini, the island's only diplomatic ally in Africa, next month to firm up ties, her office said. By Sam Yeh AFPFile Taiwan president to visit sole African ally Eswatini

3 hours ago

In one of Prigozhin's last appearances on camera he said he was speaking from Africa. By HANDOUT TELEGRAM razgruzkavagneraAFPFile Wagner model will remain in Africa after Prigozhin's death

3 hours ago

The plane was flying from Moscow to Saint Petersburg, where Wagner's headquarters are based. By Handout TELEGRAM greyzoneAFP Putin offers 'condolences' after Wagner plane crash

Just in....
body-container-line