Search party uncovers decomposing body of five-year old boy in Sunyani

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Bystanders wept uncontrollably when a search party discovered the nearly decomposed body of the five-year old boy washed away by a downpour in the Sunyani Municipality.

The heartbreaking incident happened on Saturday, August 19, 2023, about 18: 30 hours around the Atronie lorry station at the Sunyani Newtown area.

Only known as Kwaku, the deceased, had accompanied his elder sibling on an errand, but they were trapped on their way back home in the torrential rain that hit the municipality.

The boy slipped into a flooded gutter and drowned just around the local Methodist School area.

Mr Stephen Kwabena Agyekum, a former Assemblyman for the Akokora Kwadwo Electoral, who led the search party told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they found the decomposing body at a nearby stream in Sunyani.

Information about the discovery of the body spread in the area like wildlife, a situation which attracted people to the scene.

Mr Agyekum said the Police moved in and the body had since been deposited at a mortuary in Sunyani.

GNA

