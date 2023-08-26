ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kennedy Agyapong is the right leader to instil discipline in Ghana — Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah

Headlines Kennedy Agyapong is the right leader to instil discipline in Ghana —Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer at Central University has expressed confidence in Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, as a strong candidate for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential bid.

Dr. Otchere-Ankrah believes that Agyapong possesses the leadership qualities necessary to steer Ghana towards a more disciplined future.

With Agyapong actively seeking the NPP's presidential candidacy, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah has become a prominent voice in support of his campaign.

The lecturer commended Agyapong's resolve in tackling indiscipline and his noteworthy philanthropic endeavours, noting that such qualities were essential for the nation's advancement.

In an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah stated, "I have a strong belief that when he becomes President, he will be an asset to this country.

“There is a rampant lack of discipline in our nation, and we are in dire need of a leader who can fearlessly address our shortcomings and guide us towards progress.”

The endorsement resonated further as Dr. Otchere-Ankrah expressed optimism that Kennedy Agyapong would emerge as the victor in the NPP presidential elections.

The New Patriotic Party has scheduled a Special Delegates Congress for Saturday, August 26, during which the ten presidential aspirants will be whittled down to five.

These finalists will then compete for the party's coveted flagbearer position in the upcoming November elections.

Anticipation runs high, with more than 900 delegates expected to participate in the Special Delegates Congress.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
I’m not worth $900m – Mahama rubbishes report
26.08.2023 | Headlines
Owusu Bempah refutes death rumors by Nana Agradaa plans to take legal action
26.08.2023 | Headlines
Africa should stop begging for aid; tap into its natural resources for development – Dr. John Kwakye
25.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

43 minutes ago

Im not worth 900m – Mahama rubbishes report I’m not worth $900m – Mahama rubbishes report

43 minutes ago

NPP holds special delegates conference today for top 5 NPP holds special delegates conference today for top 5

43 minutes ago

Owusu Bempah refutes death rumors by Nana Agradaa plans to take legal action Owusu Bempah refutes death rumors by Nana Agradaa plans to take legal action

43 minutes ago

We wont cancel Free SHS despite economic challenges, we'll sustain it – Abena Osei-Asare We won’t cancel Free SHS despite economic challenges, we'll sustain it – Abena ...

43 minutes ago

Weve defeated Mahama before, 2024 polls wont be different – Nimako We’ve defeated Mahama before, 2024 polls won’t be different – Nimako

1 hour ago

ECOWAS Management Team ECOWAS To Fully Explore Diplomatic Channel In Resolving Political Crisis In Nige...

2 hours ago

I have proven beyond doubt my loyalty to NPP; vote for me to guarantee a historic victory—Afriyie Akoto I have proven beyond doubt my loyalty to NPP; vote for me to guarantee a histori...

2 hours ago

I am certain Bawumia will command 70 votes in Suame—Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu brags I am certain Bawumia will command 70% votes in Suame—Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu brag...

2 hours ago

You will lose the 2024 general elections if Bawumia is not selected to be your flagbearer—Obiri Boahen warns NPP You will lose the 2024 general elections if Bawumia is not selected to be your f...

2 hours ago

We dont want any yam phone Alan Kyerematen as flagbearer; we are upgrading to a smartphone Bawumia—Palgrave We don’t want any yam phone Alan Kyerematen as flagbearer; we are upgrading to a...

Just in....
body-container-line