Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer at Central University has expressed confidence in Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, as a strong candidate for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential bid.

Dr. Otchere-Ankrah believes that Agyapong possesses the leadership qualities necessary to steer Ghana towards a more disciplined future.

With Agyapong actively seeking the NPP's presidential candidacy, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah has become a prominent voice in support of his campaign.

The lecturer commended Agyapong's resolve in tackling indiscipline and his noteworthy philanthropic endeavours, noting that such qualities were essential for the nation's advancement.

In an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah stated, "I have a strong belief that when he becomes President, he will be an asset to this country.

“There is a rampant lack of discipline in our nation, and we are in dire need of a leader who can fearlessly address our shortcomings and guide us towards progress.”

The endorsement resonated further as Dr. Otchere-Ankrah expressed optimism that Kennedy Agyapong would emerge as the victor in the NPP presidential elections.

The New Patriotic Party has scheduled a Special Delegates Congress for Saturday, August 26, during which the ten presidential aspirants will be whittled down to five.

These finalists will then compete for the party's coveted flagbearer position in the upcoming November elections.

Anticipation runs high, with more than 900 delegates expected to participate in the Special Delegates Congress.