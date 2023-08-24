Broad day ‘sakawa’ taking over Offinso; students abandoning school for cyber fraud due to ostentatious lifestyles – MP laments

The Member of Parliament for Offinso South Constituency Dr Isaac Yaw Opoku has expressed worry as the town seems to be gaining notoriety for ritual internet fraud, popularly known as ‘Sakawa’.

The MP has observed that reports of youth in the area engaging in "Sakawa" keep surging, a development he described as worrying.

"The rate at which the youth in some instances, students are abandoning school for cyber fraud, popularly called ‘Sakawa,’ has reached alarming proportions in our constituency.

"The disturbing trend where it is common to find pupils engaging in these unfortunate acts during school hours and these school children are being influenced by the ostentatious lifestyles of adults engaged in cyber fraud," he said.

Dr Isaac Yaw Opoku said this when he visited various ongoing developmental projects he had lobbied for the Constituency.

Speaking to this reporter after the visit, the lawmaker revealed that series of meetings with security officers in the Municipality on how to tackle the issue have proved futile, adding that, they will continue to engage stakeholders in the area to find solutions to the problem.

He used the opportunity to call on youth to work hard and shun the get-rich-quick attitude.

According to the MP, the trend would tarnish the good name of Offinso and demanded swift action.

Development Projects

Dr Isaac Yaw Opoku however emphasized that he will continue to lobby for more projects in the constituency to improve the living standards of his people.

He noted that every community within his constituency has had a fair share of the development projects in the last two and half years he took over from the former MP.

He however expressed worry that the deplorable road network in the constituency has affected the economic and and social activities of the indigenes and those in adjoining communities.

He urged government to as a matter of urgency fix them.