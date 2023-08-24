ModernGhana logo
24.08.2023 Headlines

'I won't spare you even if you're a family member' —Ken Agyapong hints on measures to ensure discipline in Ghana
24.08.2023 LISTEN

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and a contender for New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer position has unveiled a campaign focused on the principles of Patriotism, Honesty, and Discipline (PHD).

During an interview on UTV's "Mpu Ne Mpu,” the MP often recognized for his fervent anti-corruption posture, detailed his vision to combat the canker, using discipline.

Mr Agyapong expressed his resolute stance on maintaining discipline among public officeholders, asserting that if he were to assume the role of president, he would adopt an unyielding approach to instil accountability.

"I have told you severally that in my tenure if you are caught and punished, I won't heed pleadings from anyone, be it a pastor, a chief, a politician, or my family member," Mr Agyapong affirmed during the interview.

The essence of this uncompromising policy, he explained, is to foster an environment of integrity and veracity among those in public service, ultimately to minimise corruption.

He stated, “That will compel everyone to be honest and truthful in the interest of Ghana.”

Mr Agyapong is among ten individuals who are aspiring for the NPP's forthcoming flagbearer race.

The NPP has scheduled a special delegates congress for August 26, 2023, during which the field of candidates will be narrowed from ten to five.

Subsequently, a general delegates congress is planned for November 4, 2023, to formally elect the party's flagbearer for next year’s general elections.

Gideon Afful Amoako
