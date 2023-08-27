Call Okyenhene to order or we will advise ourselves, we're not cowards — Chiefs and Elders of Nsawam Adoagyiri to Akufo-Addo

The chiefs, elders and the entire residents in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality of the Eastern Region have vowed to fiercely resist Okyehene of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II if he dares impose any chief on them.

They claim Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II allegedly stormed the town on Saturday, August 19, 2023 amidst employing heavy security personnel where he picked someone to be installed as a chief of Nsawam Adoagyiri.

The Okyenhene was said to have scheduled Saturday August 26, 2023 to officially introduce his handpicked chief to the people of Nsawam Adoagyiri.

A situation this website can state without fear or favor that it could bring out possible tension and fratricidal to disrupt the peace in the area.

At a press conference held at the Cocoa Park at Nsawam Adoagyiri in Nsawam Adoagyiri on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, the chiefs, elders and the crowded residents jointly called on the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to advise Okyenhene to reverse his decision of installing a new chief for the town.

They said the town already has a chief who is legally gazetted under the statutory laws of the country.

The Abakomahene of Nsawam Adoagyiri Odiatuo Okatakyie Afrifa who read the statement at the press conference appealed to the Interior Minister, Hon Ambrose Dery, the IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare and all heads of the national security to intervene and put a stop to Okyenhene's decision before an unexpected hit Nsawam Adoagyiri.

According to Okatakyie Afrifa, Nsawam Adoagyiri serves and is under the paramountcy of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council, and therefore has nothing to do with the Akyem Abuakwa Chiefs nor their citizens.

He stressed that the peace-loving citizens of Nsawam Adoagyiri would not allow Okyenhene who is the Omanhene of the Akyem Abuakwa to install chief on the land of Kotoku.

Nana Odiatuo Afrifa said the town has a chief by the name Okoanadwo Effutu Dompreh II who has for the past 16 years been the occupant of the prestigious stool of Nsawam Adoagyiri ruling in his capacity as a chief.

Abakomahene hinted that several attempts to use violent means to destool the current chief of Nsawam Adoagyiri have been carried out but always failed.

"We are still resolved to resist any intruder who would decide to use force to infiltrate our territory," Okatakyie Afrifa firmly asserted and passionately appealed to President Nana Akufo Addo to advice Okyenhere to abort his plan as the people of Nsawam Adoagyiri are ready to tackle him.

"We are not cowards and will fight back at any time Okyenhene would make an attempt to attack us," Okatakyie Afrifa pointed out.

On his part, Nana Kwabena Agyemang from the Royal family of Nsawam Adoagyiri said the action of Okyenhene last Saturday was unlawful.

He said for a whole Omanhene to cross his boundaries with the intention to impose himself on innocent people is unthinkable and a disgrace.

According to him, the Regional House of Chiefs has named Nsawam Adoagyiri as the rightful owners of the Nsawam lands and as such, Okyenhene has no business to do with the people of Nsawam Adoagyiri.

He calls for the arrest of Okyenhene to face the law for his alleged illegal conduct.

Nana Agyemang alleged that Okyenhene has no respect for the police at Nsawam Adoagyiri, hence he always brings his own policemen and taskforce to the town well-armed with sophisticated assault riffles in search of someone to be installed as a chief.

The conference grounds attracted a milling crowd who apart from the chanting of war songs registered their protest against the alleged conduct of the Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II.