The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has addressed recent media reports that suggested the outgoing Moderator of the Church, Rt Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante endorsed Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as a "religious unifier."

The church has categorically stated that the reports are misleading.

It added that the reports misinterpreted the remarks made by Rev. Prof. Yeboah Mante.

According to the initial reports, Rev. Prof. Obiri Yeboah Mante had allegedly praised Vice President Bawumia for his religious tolerance and described him as someone who bridges the gap between Islam and Christianity.

This supposed endorsement was said to have occurred during the closing session of the 23rd General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, held at the Ramseyer congregation in Abetifi Kwahu, Eastern Region.

However, in a statement released by the PCG's Public Relations Officer on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Rev George E. Larbi stated, "The PCG, by this statement, is making it clear that the Moderator did not make such a statement and has not made any statement of that nature anywhere as the article on social media and other newspapers and portals is seeking to portray."

He further clarified the content of Rev. Prof. Yeboah Mante's speech during the event.

“The Moderator, in his five minutes and fifty-eight seconds speech, thanked the Vice-President for his support to the church and also stated that the government had made pledges to donate buses to some institutions of the church.

“He, therefore, appealed to the Vice-President to ensure that the government redeems those pledges,” he added.

Rev. George Larbi, in an interview on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show, stressed the importance of setting the record straight due to the criticisms directed at the outgoing Moderator.

Rev. Larbi emphasized that the media's portrayal of Rev. Prof. Yeboah Mante's comments as an endorsement was inaccurate.

The church's stance was reinforced by Rev. George Larbi's assertion that “while the Moderator has no opposition to Vice President Bawumia, he did not describe him as a religious unifier during the Sunday session.”