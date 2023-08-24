Yunyoo NDC calls out MP over his long silence on floods

The Yunyoo branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed deep concern over the conspicuous silence of Mr Oscar Liwal, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yunyoo Constituency, in response to the distressing situation faced by constituents after a severe rainfall two weeks ago, resulting in widespread damage and displacements.

The torrential downpour wreaked havoc in the Yunyoo Constituency of the North East region of Ghana, leaving many residents homeless and causing significant destruction to bridges, roads, and residential buildings.

According to the NDC, the Yunyoo-Nasuan district was particularly affected, with impassable roads compounding the misery of the inhabitants.

The NDC leadership in a statement signed by its communication officer, Mr Ernest Bawanin Guat said as a responsible opposition party, it has called upon local authorities to step up and address the dire state of the roads in the district.

Additionally, they have reminded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of his promise made during his visit in August 2022 to improve the roads in Yunyoo, urging him to fulfill this commitment promptly.

Furthermore, the NDC has appealed to Mr. Oscar Liwal and the District Chief Executive, Mr. Bitian Konlan, to urgently repair the Jimbale bridge, which is crucial for connecting the district to Bunkpurugu and enabling access to markets in Jimbale and Gbenteri.

Various areas within the constituency, including Namong, Gbeduri, Jimbale, and Mantana, have been severely affected by the lack of road connectivity.

The flooding and damage have led to tragic consequences, including loss of life and hindrances to economic activities.

The Yunyoo NDC has stressed the vital role of an MP as the representative and voice of the constituents in parliament.

They have expressed disappointment in Mr. Oscar Liwal's apparent lack of action and engagement in addressing the crisis faced by his constituents.

The NDC highlighted that other MPs in different regions have actively advocated for their constituents' interests in similar situations.

The NDC had expected the recess period in parliament to provide an opportunity for Mr. Oscar Liwal to visit the constituency, connect with the affected citizens, and draw national attention to the plight of the people. The party said it finds his inaction puzzling and has, thus, appealed to him and the government to promptly address the challenges faced by the Yunyoo-Nasuan district.

In closing, the statement from the NDC uses the phrase "I choose influence over affluence," suggesting that they value positive impact on constituents' lives over personal gain or wealth

Source: Classfmonline.com