NIA receives 484,000 blank cards; new registrations to resume registration August 28

National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced that it will resume the registration and issuance of Ghana Cards to Ghanaians aged 15 years and above who are first-time applicants free of cost.

The exercise will resume in eight out of the sixteen regions.

The resumption of the exercise has become necessary due to the NIA’s receipt of 484,000 blank cards from its technical partners.

“The resumption of this registration exercise has become possible due to NIA's receipt of 484,000 blank cards from its technical partners, Identity Management Systems II Limited (IMS II) and CalBank PLC following an initiative by the Ministry of Finance. By this development, eligible Ghanaians who have not yet registered for the Ghana Card can do so,” the NIA said in a statement.

NIA has also resolved and adopted two phases to execute a smooth registration exercise.

Phase one will be a restricted registration limited to Public Sector Workers on the Government of Ghana (GoG) Payroll which will run for ten days.

This limited exercise will commence on Monday, 28th August 2023, and end on Friday, 8th September 2023.

“The second phase will begin on Monday, 11th September 2023 for all Ghanaians aged 15 years and above who have not yet applied for the Ghana Card. During Phase Two, Ghanaians wishing to replace their lost, stolen, or damaged Ghana Cards or to correct their names or dates of birth may do so in accordance with law at any of the NIA's 286 Operational Offices nationwide offering free registration.”

A special mobile service has also been adopted for households with five or more members who wish to acquire the Ghana Card to bring the NIA team home to be registered at a fee.

These services allow households with five or more Ghanaians and organisations with 50 or more Ghanaians to request registration services at a specified home or location at a fee. The Household Registration costs GH¢150.00 per applicant while the Institutional Registration costs GH¢100.00 per applicant along with logistics fees.

-citinewsroom

