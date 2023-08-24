ModernGhana logo
BRICS set to expand, invites six new members

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The BRICS economic alliance is poised to grow even larger.

On Thursday, August 24, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced via Twitter that the BRICS nations have invited six additional countries to join the bloc starting 2024.

The six invited countries confirmed at its just-ended South African summit are Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"As the five #BRICS members, we have reached agreement on the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the #BRICS expansion process. We have consensus on the first phase of this expansion process,” Mr. Ramaphosa tweeted.

Mr. Ramaphosa emphasized the potential benefits of expanding BRICS in his statement.

"BRICS is a diverse group of nations. It is an equal partnership of countries that have differing views but a shared vision for a better world," he said.

The inclusion of Middle Eastern nations like Saudi Arabia and UAE is seen as bringing greater diversity to the group.

Meanwhile, Argentina and Egypt represent large economies in South America and Africa respectively.

Originally coined in 2001 by Goldman Sachs analyst Jim O'Neill, BRICS refers to the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

O'Neill predicted these countries would see rapid growth and could eventually rival the economic output of advanced economies like the G7.

